Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On March 6, 2025

On March 6, 2025, when the Moon aligns with Venus, luck favors three zodiac signs. These zodiac signs realize that great fortune is a real thing, not just something we read about in a horoscope.

Sometimes, we create our luck; other times, it just falls into our laps. This is one of those magical, special days, and we can consider ourselves fortunate. Things work out on March 6. Fated events happen that we didn't think were possible, and it's all good.

So, there's nothing to worry about during this Venus transit, as the cosmos seems to have our backs. We are supported and honored by a loving universe, and luck takes us through the day, happily.

Luck favors three zodiac signs on March 6, 2025:

1. Aries

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

When the Moon aligns with Venus, luck favors you, Aries. All things love-related in your horoscope seem to be on the ascent. Venus works in your life in some very strong ways, and while you may not believe it, things are about to get even better in the love zone.

The cosmos and the universe conspire to make your life a better place, and the only thing you have to do to move things along is to be there with a positive attitude. If you're able to believe, then you're able to experience it.

And so, you might find that if you are in a love relationship during this Venus transit, something shifts, and more love bubbles up from it all. Should you not be in a relationship, you may discover that new love is coming.

2. Gemini

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Falling in love is probably the last thing you expected to happen today, especially because you weren't exactly looking for it. And you still may not be; however, luck favors you. There is someone who will catch your eye, as that's what happens when you receive good fortune during the Moon Venus alignment.

Luck favors you on March 6. It allows you to follow up on someone else's love signals. Do you like this person? Is this someone who creates curiosity in you? You feel like you could be interested, too, as this is all so new and exciting.

This Venus transit influences you so that you feel open to newness; that, in itself, is new for you, as your heart has been shut off for a while, especially where love is concerned. So, take the ball and run with it, Gemini ... it's all good.

3. Pisces

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luck has you in its snare today, Pisces, and it's not such a bad position to be. You like the idea that you've suddenly encountered this lucky phase, and you know what you want to do with it, and it has something to do with love.

That doesn't necessarily mean the love of another person, however. When the Moon aligns with Venus, you may get a primo chance to pursue something you love, with all the delirious joy you can muster.

The doors have opened for you, Pisces, and you are one of the universe's favorites. What you feel on March 6 is luck favoring you with great adventure and opportunity. Luck is on your side in a big way, giving you all the confidence you need to succeed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.