Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On February 16, 2025

Luck favors three zodiac signs on February 16, 2025. There's only one way for our luck to improve, and that is by knowing that the outcome is ours to create. That lets us know that we have some hefty power; we are responsible for our fate, which also lets us know that luck is on our side ... if we choose to see it that way.

Aries, Virgo, and Capricorn are the three zodiac signs that will notice that luck is the vibe of the day, and with the astrological transit of Moon square Mars doing its fair share or influencing us, we'll see that we can steer our luck in the right direction.

So, we're not waiting around for luck to pick us out of the crowd; we're waving our hands above our heads while shouting, "Me! Me! Look at me!" Sometimes we have to work to be noticed by luck, and these three zodiac signs have no problem grabbing the spotlight.

Luck favors three zodiac signs on February 16, 2025:

1. Aries

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luck favors you on Sunday, Aries. As an Aries, you find it hard to resist the powers that come along with this day's transit, Moon square Mars. This astrological event has you owning your desires, which essentially means, you're not backing down; luck will be on your side because you will make it that way.

Moon square Mars is a very strong planetary transit in your horoscope, especially when your ruling planet is Mars, as is yours. What you'll find is that while your patience may be thin today, your stamina is strong. You will get what you want.

It's nice to think that you're just lucky but the reality is that you don't settle for the negative. You have your eyes on the prize, and that is how Moon square Mars delivers luck right into your lap, Aries.

2. Virgo

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

One of the ways that you're able to attract better luck and see your fortune improve is by knowing and owning the idea that you are the one responsible for how things go. While there are things one has to leave up to chance, you've discovered that you've perhaps done a little too much of that.

During this very powerful astrological transit, Moon square Mars, you'll find that you don't have to hang on to the old ways, as the new ways seem fairly promising to you.

What you'll see take place on February 16, is that you are magical, in your way. If you decide on a thing, then that thing comes into life. This is how you create your luck and good for you, Virgo!

3. Capricorn

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Luck favors you with a planetary transit like Moon square Mars in your life, and what you'll find taking place during February 16, is that something you've been working on finally starts to make real sense to you.

What this means is that the fruits of your labor are now starting to look like something substantial; what's even better is that once the engine starts to heat up, more and more momentum is caused, meaning more and more good luck for you, Capricorn.

Count today feeling lucky, even though you know it's just the result of your hard work. Still, you didn't predict it would go this well, so consider that as part of your lucky day. Nice going, keep it up!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.