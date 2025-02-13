Worrying Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 14, 2025

Worrying comes to an end for three zodiac signs on February 14 when the Moon opposes Saturn. This energy make it easy to stress over things that may or may not be in our control, and Friday will feel like a test of patience. But once they see things for what they are, clarity sets in, and the direction to take becomes super clear.

Worrying comes to an end for three zodiac signs on February 14, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You know yourself all too well, Leo, and you know that simply because it's Valentine's Day, you're already worried that somehow, you'll be forgotten. You don't show this side of yourself to anyone.

What you also know is that during a transit like Moon opposite Saturn, you feel silly being so worried; it's not like you've been forgotten, and you certainly aren't being ignored. But your ego is on a campaign; it wants you to worry.

So, this day may feel like a test to you, Leo, but you are also aware of how you get; you've done this to yourself before. There's a good chance you'll do it again next year. But for you, chill and relax. You are loved and remembered, and all is good in your life.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

You don't like having to wait. What you like even less is the not-knowing part, which can be worrying. And while the Moon is opposite Saturn, not knowing plays a huge role in this day's stress. You feel as though you are being tested, but you really cannot admit that it's you who is stressing you out.

Advertisement

February 14 comes with all sorts of expectations, and while you generally like to play the Valentine's Day game, you can't help but wonder if you're playing this one all alone. Don't worry, Libra; this is a human thing, and we all tend to feel this way today.

That is, of course, until you realize that all this testing results in a big celebration. You can stress out all you want, but in the end, you'll win, once again. You always do, Libra, so hang in and roll with it.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The only thing that bugs you on February 14 is how people continuously ask you about your love life and if you will be doing something special today. Yeah, you're happy about it, but you've got a heart of gold.

During Moon opposite Saturn, you figure things out. It's hard for you to ignore what irks you, and something you take personally and it causes you stress. You feel like your love life is yours to mind and is none of anyone else's business.

Still in all, that Saturn energy eventually circles to show you that you're making too big a deal of it. Who cares if others want to show their concern? That's a nice thing; by day's end, you'll have clarity and direction that leads you to agree.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.