2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & Luck On January 23, 2025

Two zodiac signs will experience luck and abundance on January 23, 2025. Today, the stars are serving up the perfect cosmic cocktail of grounded inspiration and steady action, so get ready to lay the bones of your future and manifest abundance like never before!

With Mercury in Capricorn trine Uranus in Taurus, you'll feel like a master builder and an innovator in one. Capricorn’s steady hand helps you lay a solid foundation, while Uranus in Taurus sparks bold, fresh ideas that are set to grow deep roots and flourish. Think of Mercury in Capricorn as the ultimate architect — focused, practical, and determined to build something lasting.

When Uranus, the disruptor of the zodiac, steps in, you're encouraged to think big, break free from old patterns, and embrace the unexpected to craft a future that’s both visionary and as enduring as the earth beneath your feet. This alignment is like having the map to the treasure, and now you can chart your course. Opportunities for abundance will suddenly appear as your mind opens to bold, out-of-the-box ideas that can create solid foundations for your future.

Add to the mix Mercury opposite Mars, which is firing up your mind and adding the right amount of tension to get things going. With Mars in Cancer, you’ll feel ready to turn your passion Into action; you’re bringing the heat but with a soft, gentle je ne sais quoi. It’s like adding a little extra fuel to the fire — intense but nurturing- ensuring you’re charging ahead without burning bridges.

You might feel that sense of urgency today, but trust it’s the push you need to move quickly and with purpose. The real magic happens when these two energies meet, giving you the perfect blend of motivation and heart to manifest abundance in all areas of your life!

Two zodiac signs will experience luck and abundance on January 23, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, today’s energy is about turning your dreams into reality with a perfect blend of fiery action and intuitive wisdom. With Mercury opposite Mars in your sign, you feel the urge to take bold action toward your goals, but in true Cancerian style, we know you’ll do it with a nurturing touch! Mars is pushing you to assert yourself urgently, but your natural empathy will help you move forward without losing sight of what truly matters.

The secret to manifesting abundance is to find the sweet spot between passion and care and lean into your emotional intelligence to guide your next steps. Your natural ability to connect with others will attract support and collaboration, helping you create luck and turn ideas into reality. It’s time to take the reins of your future and make things happen—but always with a sense of care and consideration for others who help you along the way!

With Mercury trine Uranus, Cancer, you’re about to get hit with fresh ideas and new ways of thinking that will help you hit the ground running! Uranus in Taurus is pushing you to break free from old ways of doing things, but it’s doing so with a sense of stability, which feels right up your alley.

You’re no stranger to a little emotional depth and instinctive understanding. Still, today’s all about thinking outside the box and reimagining how things can work, especially in areas where you’ve felt a little stuck!

Mercury in Capricorn is bringing that steady, structured energy, so you're not just generating ideas but figuring out how to bring them to life for long-term abundance! Your natural emotional intelligence perfectly aligns with this cosmic flow, so you can turn those bright ideas into practical plans that will make a lasting impact! This isn’t just about having big dreams; it’s about finding the clarity to transform those dreams into something sustainable and abundant.

By blending intuition with grounded action, you're fast-tracking your way toward everything you've been working toward! With Capricorn's steady influence, you're gaining the ultimate grounding boost, helping you to take those sparks of insight and turn them into luck.

You’re not simply envisioning the possibilities, Cancer; you’re actively laying the foundation to make them a reality — It’s that beautiful mix of instinct and practicality (not to mention your inherent emotional wisdom) that’s in perfect alignment with the day's cosmic energy, so when a new idea hits, you’ll know exactly how to make it come to life.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, with Mercury in your sign trine Uranus, you’re in a lucky position to work toward your most practical goals but also in a way that shakes things up and shocks the world! This powerful alignment is like the ultimate power tool in your hands, helping you carve out your most abundant future with precision.

Mercury in your sign is all about strategy, and with Uranus in Taurus adding a spark of innovation, you’ll find that bold new ideas flow easily — ideas that will stand the test of time! You’re a natural when it comes to creating solid foundations, Capricorn, and now you can expand that base with forward-thinking and out-of-the-box solutions. It’s time to take the traditional and give it a modern twist, paving the way for growth and prosperity.

With Uranus encouraging you to embrace change, this aspect is about breaking free from stagnation and taking bold, calculated risks. You’ve always had a practical approach, but today’s cosmic energy pushes you to think beyond the usual boundaries. There’s a strong chance you'll have a moment when everything clicks, and you suddenly see a clear path forward. The abundance you’re after isn’t just about chasing material success, Capricorn — it’s about building something enduring that will serve you well for years.

Mercury opposite Mars adds an extra layer of drive today, fueling your luck and ambition by urging you to take swift action toward your goals. This energy isn’t just about charging ahead for its sake — oh no! It’s about channeling your lucky energy with intention. You might feel a sense of urgency, but with Mercury’s steady influence, you’ll know exactly how to direct that fiery Mars energy into something productive. You’re not just laying down a foundation today, Capricorn; you’re reshaping it.

The abundance you're creating isn’t about instant success. It’s about building something that will endure and continue to pay off in the long run — and we know how much you love your dividends! With your steady determination and the cosmic push to think bigger and bolder, you’re poised to create truly lasting abundance.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.