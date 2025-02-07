3 Zodiac Signs Experience Karmic Change On February 8, 2025

Three zodiac signs experience karmic change on February 8, 2025. Astrologically, we're looking at the effect of Moon square Venus on our daily lives, and while this transit may be a loving one, it highlights that there are still a few improvements left to make.

The change we experience could involve our loved ones. A romantic partner may need to say something, and we need to make ourselves available to them today ... or it might be the reverse. We might need to talk and be heard.

Three zodiac signs are open to change and willing to look at the truth that brings that change on. Nothing scares us away during Moon square Venus; yes, we may see some conflict, but it's nothing we can't deal with.

Three zodiac signs experience karmic change on February 8, 2025:

1. Leo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

If it's all about changing something in your own life for the better, then the first thing you need to know is what that is. Is there something missing in your love life that needs to be spoken about and has not been said aloud yet?

Here's your opportunity to set the record straight, Leo. During the transit of Moon square Venus on February 8, you'll find that you feel brave enough to say what's on your mind and lead the conversation towards much greener pastures, so to speak.

What you know for sure is that you no longer wish to keep secrets. It's not that you have a slew of them in storage, but the idea of being upfront and honest with your mate sounds like a dream come true. This kind of honesty begins today, and you will be happy for this change.

2. Sagittarius

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

You have been on the road to changing your own life for the better for a while now, and it's only on February 8 that you start to see a substantial difference in how things play out in your life. During Moon square Venus, you can concentrate on the next best move.

If you are thinking about someone in your life and want to have that conversation, then do it today, as Moon square Venus provides a safe space for you to communicate your feelings as they are.

You are also being shown by the universe that all parties involved are open to what you have to say. The change for the better that you have in mind could be successfully manifested at this time.

3. Aquarius

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

February 8 opens the gates for you to feel an intense rush of positivity and truly, this is what you've needed. You are generally a pretty positive person, but you are also quite comfortable as is, and you've started to wonder if perhaps there might be more to life than what you are comfortable with.

During the transit of Moon square Venus, you'll see that if you follow your heart and your bliss, you'll find that it's good to take chances; you want to change your own life for the better, right? This is the right day to begin.

You may also find that you broaden your love life at this point because Moon square Venus works on one's romantic life through open communication. Here's a good day for you, Aquarius; you could think of this day as a new beginning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.