2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On January 11, 2025

Mark your calendars because January 11, 2025, is no ordinary day for two zodiac signs — it’s a lucky cosmic turning point (no pun intended!). The lunar nodes are entering Pisces and Virgo, and this major celestial shift will set the course for abundance and our personal growth and destiny over the next 18 months.

With the North Node entering Pisces, the universe urges us to dream big and embrace life's vibrant, colorful flow, full of infinite possibilities. It’s all about tapping into the mystical, creative energy surrounding us and trusting that the universe has our back during every journey.

Meanwhile, the South Node in Virgo asks us to release the need for perfection, our inner critics, and the constant need to control our environment. This shift invites us to finally let go of what no longer serves us, clearing the way for abundant transformation!

So, who are the two zodiac signs about to get a major cosmic upgrade? You guessed it — it’s Pisces and Virgo. This shift is set to be a game-changer for these two signs, whose healing energy runs deep.

Over the next year and a half, the universe is aligning these signs for major clarity, growth, and abundance. It's their time to shine, with the stars setting the stage for big wins, personal breakthroughs, and progress that aligns perfectly with their soul’s truest purpose.

Whether it’s clarity in their dreams or newfound direction, this is their moment to enter the spotlight and watch their world transform. If you’re a Pisces or Virgo, get ready — this shift is nothing short of destiny calling!

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on January 11, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, the most abundant cosmic shift you've been waiting for is finally here — and it's got your name written all over it. With the South Node in your sign and the North Node lighting up in Pisces, the universe asks you to look hard at what's real and keeps you in a fantasy.

Distinguishing between your grounded aspirations and impractical ideals is no longer just a suggestion — it's a strategy you must implement to start living the life you've always imagined. And the timeline? Effective immediately.

Let's talk about what's been unfolding: The South Node just wrapped up its 18-month stay in Libra, which may have left you with some hard-earned wisdom about breaking the cycles of self-sabotage. Over the past year and a half, you’ve had no choice but to confront the habits, beliefs, and patterns quietly holding you back.

And now? You're done playing it small. You're saying goodbye and good riddance to letting self-doubt talk you out of opportunities or allowing bad habits to keep you down. You've learned how to identify what needs to go — and now, you're ready to move forward confidently.

The next 18 months will be about confronting your inner critic and letting go of the content needed to control every aspect of your journey. Let's be real: although perfectionism is your thing.

You've probably been whispering to yourself, "I could do more, try harder or just get things right. " Now, with the South Node in your sign, the universe is asking you to lean into the process and embrace imperfections and all. This is your moment to stop micromanaging the outcomes and start appreciating the growth that happens in the meantime.

Life has a funny way of humbling you just enough to make you see that control isn’t power — trust, resilience, and adaptability take you further. That doesn’t mean lowering your standards or compromising your vision. It means letting go of the impossible pressure to make everything flawless before you let yourself move forward.

With the North Node now in Pisces, your luck improves. You're being called to dream big and trust your vision. This is the time to zoom out, embrace your creativity, and let inspiration guide you. It’s about listening to your gut, even when things feel uncertain or the next step isn’t totally clear.

Virgo, the signs couldn’t be more obvious. You feel that pull to take a chance, to let go of what’s holding you back, and to trust that quiet voice inside, pushing you toward something better.

The groundwork has been laid. You’ve already done the heavy lifting: breaking patterns, releasing what no longer serves you, and learning to see the beauty in progress. Now, it’s time to act. The universe is opening doors for you, Virgo; all you have to do is walk through them! This isn’t just another self-improvement phase.

No! This is transformation. You’ve done the work, so it’s your time to manifest abundance — not in the abstract, but in tangible, life-changing ways.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

With the North Node officially in your sign, Pisces, it’s time to embrace the most transformative chapter yet. This isn’t just any shift — it’s a cosmic reset that puts you at the center of your story. Over the next 18 months, your path is about self-discovery, redefining your purpose, and aligning with the soulful, imaginative energy that makes you unique.

The North Nodes' previous journey through Aries was no walk in the park for you, Pisces. It pushed you to focus on self-reliance, trust your instincts, and claim your independence — qualities that may not have come naturally to someone as deeply connected to others as you are.

But those challenges taught you to step up for yourself, assert your needs, and realize you can lead your life without sacrificing authenticity. That resilience you’ve built? It’s the foundation for the incredible growth and fulfillment waiting for you.

With the North Node now in your sign, your luck changes. Your focus shifts to your natural strengths: creativity, intuition, and the ability to see beauty in places others might overlook. This is the time to stop downplaying your dreams and start seeing them as essential!

Your unique perspective, your boundless imagination and your deeply empathetic heart are exactly what the world needs right now. The dreams and ideas you’ve been nurturing are ready to take form, and the universe encourages you to trust your instincts as you move forward.

At the same time, the South Node in Virgo is here to keep you steady. It’s your reminder that while your dreams are limitless, they still need structure to thrive. Perfectionism or getting lost in the details could slow you down if you let them, but balance is your key (like two fishes swimming in opposite directions!).

You don’t need to map out every single step to move forward — begin. When you trust yourself to take one inspired action at a time, the clarity will begin to unfog itself along the way.

This isn’t about escaping reality or hoping for magic to solve everything. It’s about realizing that you are the magic. The North Node in your sign urges you to create a life that feels as authentic and meaningful as the visions in your heart. It’s about understanding that your dreams aren’t some far-off fantasy; they’re a calling to shape the world around you in real, tangible ways.

Pisces, as the traditional ruler of the twelfth house, we KNOW you've put in the hard work to shed your fears and break free from those limiting beliefs. Now, it’s time to trust yourself fully and lean into that Jupiterian confidence you have, knowing that everything unfolds exactly as it should.

The universe is opening new opportunities to explore and inviting you to shape your future in a way that feels true to your essence. This chapter is about stepping into a version of your life that’s inspired, aligned, and truly abundant at its core.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.