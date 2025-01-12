3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of January 13 - 19, 2025

Success will reach three Chinese zodiac signs in the week of January 13 - 19, 2025. They are Horse, Ox, and Rooster. But first, let's look at the general messages of success for everyone this week.

This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Thunder over Thunder (#51), changing to Mountain over Wind (#18). It reminds us of the essential nature of success and how it's interconnected with many things that one may not consider while planning for growth and success.

For example, no matter how economically strong a country may be, if the natural world is destroyed and the planet becomes unliveable, every endeavor of such economic growth would not last. Similarly, when you aim high, it's important not to forget the interconnections that will get you there internally and externally.

Since the changing hexagram evokes the imagery of “decay,” the message here is also about not succeeding for the sake of success but making it mean something important and personal. Great satisfaction will find you then.

Since we are very close to the end of the Year of the Dragon and the subsequent beginning of the Year of the Snake, this message is essential to embrace the transitory nature of success so it can continue to grow and evolve.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between January 13 - 19, 2025:

1. Horse

Horse, you will have an excellent week of financial success! Look forward to three cheers and celebrations from your friends and family too. Proximity will give some good energy to others, so spend more quality time with your loved ones this week.

Gathering knowledge through whatever means feels right and best will bring this success your way. Just remember: even if something feels like an impulsive quest without any anchoring goal, as long as you glean knowledge from it, there will be a positive outcome this week and in the weeks to come.

If you have experienced financial blocks in the past, it's time to bring fresh energy and enthusiasm into the mix. Try a new hobby without any expectations or throw some clay on a potter's wheel and release the stress. Your power color this week is golden yellow. Sunflowers will also have a positive influence on your energy.

2. Ox

Ox, you will have great financial success this week and be the center of attraction wherever you go. This can feel a bit strange to you if you're an introvert. Trust that inner knowing and steer away from the limelight if not for you. Setting strong boundaries is a must at this time.

Any activities requiring skilled handwork will generate a lot of revenue and opportunities, whether this is video production with intriguing camera angles, an art project, or even creating a home herb garden. Try to be more hands-on this week for the best results. If this happens to be an area of disability for you, financial success will come to you more from new ventures that help you learn a lot and grow internally.

Do you experience financial blocks? Be careful around people in your social circle, especially if there are any frenemies in the mix. Sneaky tactics to undermine your success will be a bane, so being mindful and making positive changes are necessary. Your power color this week is mustard green. Wearing outfits with this will have a beneficial impact on you, too.

3. Rooster

Rooster, look forward to Kodak moments and make sure to record keepsakes for the future. Good memories will pay off in the future, too, for you.

Those in the creative industry or with creative hobbies will have the best success this week. Others can incorporate more creativity and imagination into their daily lives to increase the flow of fortune to their door. Trust that inner knowing as this will be a unique experience for every Rooster.

If you have experienced financial blocks, now's the time to scrutinize the details and the nitty-gritty of where money may be coming and going. Check for unnecessary expenses because of peer pressure or energy vampires to root out.

Your power color this week is hay yellow. Farm workers and those around this material will naturally experience the good energy, but you can incorporate this in your home decor for similar results.

