Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 28, 2025

Three zodiac signs see their loneliness come to an end on Tuesday. The Moon has just entered Aquarius, ushering in an astrological streak of good fortune on January 28 that lifts these astrological signs out of the dark and delivers them into a much lighter, brighter, less lonely place.

One of the benefits of having the Aquarius Moon in our lives at this point is that we feel less lonely, less alone ... we might even be on the verge of being social. This comes as a relief to Virgo, Aquarius, and Pisces zodiac signs who have felt their connections slipping away lately.

This transit is what it takes to finally admit that we wish to be less lonely and it's up to us to get out there and do something about it. What's beautiful about the Aquarius Moon is that it's a very social and engaged transit and it urges us to get out there and reconnect with those we love and have loved. It's a beautiful day.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on January 28, 2025:

1. Virgo

What you know you have to get past during this time is that nagging feeling of being left all alone. You aren't someone who enjoys solitude, and if you let your mind wander, it gets into all sorts of trouble. Nothing is here to harm you, Virgo, so no worries, OK?

You don't like being alone, even if it's for a short while, and you understand why you're not with someone on January 28, and if your feelings of loneliness supersede your rational thought, you'll end up feeling way too alone.

Fortunately, the Aquarius Moon lets you shake off that feeling to get more realistic about things like loneliness. The reality is that you are loved, tended to, and not alone. During the Aquarius Moon, you adapt to alone time, knowing that it's certainly not forever.

2. Aquarius

There's no need to feel sad or lonely today, and even though you are perfectly entitled to your feelings, you might also want to look around at how much you are loved. And your friend's list is numerous; you are quite popular, Aquarius.

But it's true, we all do go through times that have us feeling very lonely or shut out of the picture, and so, if you are going through a lonely season, know this: during the Aquarius Moon, loneliness ends. You'll get to feel good about everything again, and much less all alone.

What you have going for you is the inner knowledge that you always snap out of it. Sure, you may be feeling lonely these days, but you also know yourself well enough to know that you'll rise above, especially during the Aquarius Moon. You'll be fine!

3. Pisces

There are times when you can't help yourself; you just feel lonely. Perhaps it's because you are missing someone in your life and you let yourself become overwhelmed with thoughts of them, and sometimes those thoughts bring you down.

If you feel lonely, you know that you'll get past it and pick yourself up again; you've proved this to yourself before because this kind of melancholic behavior is not new to you. However, you're a survivor, Pisces and you know how to right whatever is wrong.

During the Aquarius Moon, you get a chance to end and walk out of that lonely state and once again adopt that air of self-confidence, knowing that everything is going to work itself out. Aquarius energy is good for you, Pisces, as it lets you see the big picture, and that view shows that loneliness is a fleeting thing in your world.

