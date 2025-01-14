3 Zodiac Signs Rise Above Challenges On January 15, 2025

January 15, 2025, is a very strong day with interesting results for three zodiac signs that rise above challenges. If we check out what astrology has to say about Wednesday, it shows us that during the transit of the Sun opposite Mars, rising above a challenge is second nature.

We don't see that challenge as all that threatening anymore. Perhaps something has changed in us, and we're starting to act out on that gut feeling. Gemini, Virgo and Aquarius zodiac signs will feel charged and ready to roll; positivity is palpable.

Advertisement

Yes, so challenges do exist, but we don't see them as intimidating or overwhelming. In fact, for the three zodiac signs that react most powerfully to the transit of the Sun opposite Mars, the effect will be one of seeing victory ahead. Challenge accepted!

Three zodiac signs rise above challenges on January 15, 2025:

1. Gemini

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Right before your eyes, you behold a challenge that you will dominate. Maybe you're into it, or maybe you're not, but one thing stands clear: you have to deal with it. So, it's all about your attitude on this lovely day. Will you rise above the challenge and get through the day, as usual, or will you let the challenge overwhelm you?

During the Sun opposite Mars, you see what you have to do, and you recognize within yourself the power to deal with it. You also see that you can choose how to approach this challenge. You could rise to it and get it over with quickly or make it drag along.

And, as a Gemini, there's no such thing as dragging along. You are quick and smart, aiming to get through this as quickly as possible. OK, so there's an obstacle; during the Sun opposite Mars, you see it, and you remove it. Done and done.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You've been at this a long time, Virgo, and what's meant by this is that you have seen what challenges you, and you've let it continue to challenge you for far longer than it deserves. You are now in the middle of January, and you're ready to fight back.

During the very intense transit of the Sun opposite Mars, you'll see it's a lot easier to confront the situation you gave yourself credit for. Here, you never allowed yourself to feel successful, even though success was calling.

Advertisement

While the Sun is opposite Mars, you'll rise above and get over something once and for all because you know that once you rise above this challenge, everything will smooth itself out. It's all about making that effort; you will do so.

3. Aquarius

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The challenge has always been there, and it's always been the same one. Now, it's on you to rise above it because you sincerely feel that time is fleeting and that if you don't move soon, you'll return to that oppressive feeling of being someone who won't do what's necessary.

During the Sun opposite Mars transit, you'll face your demons and call them out. You know what holds you back very well, and you are tired of catering to the fear you've kept alive. You aren't afraid any longer, and now you know it's go-time.

And go-time means it's time to rise above this last challenge and get on with your life. Time is moving along, and it waits for no one, and you get the picture, and you are ready to take on all that is new and promising.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.