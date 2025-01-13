3 Zodiac Signs Find The Answers They're Looking For On January 14, 2025

On January 14, 2025, three zodiac signs find the answers they're looking for under the energy of Moon opposite Pluto pointing the way. Emotional release provides the clarity and direction we're in need of.

Three zodiac signs react to this powerful influence and rise above preconceived notions, understanding now that changing course is necessary for real change and improvement. What allows for this transformation to begin is a clear vision of where we're going. Three zodiac signs receive that vision on this day, and Moon opposite Pluto shows us that it's now or never.

Three zodiac signs find the answers they're looking for on January 14, 2025:

1. Taurus

The one thing you know for sure is that no matter what happens to you, you'll survive and thrive. The only obstacle here is that you sometimes don't exactly know what to do. Sure, you'll be OK, but you've been in need of some serious direction. Fortunately, on January 14, you'll get pushed onto the right path.

Moon opposite Pluto is exactly what has you reaching out for guidance. You know you want movement and momentum, you just need that focal point — and on this day, you get it. Today's energy helps you clear away the cobwebs of your mind so you can tell if this new direction is really right for you. You are now in 'action mode,' and this does the trick for you, Taurus.

2. Virgo

Sometimes it takes you a while to get your thoughts together enough to actually put them to work, and during the transit of Moon opposite Pluto, you'll see that this one really is up to you, Virgo. You know what you want and have put it off for reasons only known to you, but Moon opposite Pluto now has us confronting ourselves in ways that will definitely create change.

Change sometimes feels threatening to you. However, you feel that this is the NOW moment and that NOW is when you must make your move. This sense of clarity is not stagnant. In fact, with the help of Moon opposite Pluto, you'll move right out of stagnation and into action.

You've needed this push for a while and you're not going to let it get away from you again. This is the beginning of your latest transformation, and this time...it's going to work.

3. Libra

Libra, it's your day to get up and go. January 14 shows you an example of something potentially life-changing. Once you get focused, you may just start feeling the energy revving up.

During Moon opposite Pluto, you look back and see confusion and laziness. What's ahead must change and now you know exactly what you must tackle head-on. You've got a lot on your plate, and you may wonder if all the things you concentrate so hard on are worth the effort. Today, you start clearing out your schedule to make room for what makes the most sense to you.

Tuesday is a day of energy that clicks off the desire for more and more of the same. You've got a lot on your mind and you want to keep the momentum going. It's easy enough and it all feels worthwhile. You've not got clarity and focus and so much of it feels incredibly inspiring.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.