Luck & Good Fortune Favor 3 Zodiac Signs On January 14, 2025

The Moon enters Leo on January 14, 2025, our astrological reminder that luck and fortune favor the bold — which three zodiac signs take to heart on Tuesday. The power of Leo is upon us and that means strength, wisdom, and fortitude.

We are able to stand by our word on this day and make ourselves a promise that we know we will live up to. We're able to summon Leo's magnanimity and bravery, leading to the luck we will see taking place at this time. On this day, we surpass our limits, create our own luck, and use it well.

Now let's get into the three astrological signs that experience increased luck and fortune on Tuesday.

Luck and good fortune favor three zodiac signs on January 14, 2025:

1. Aries

When there's a Leo Moon, you can best believe you're going to be having a very lucky day, Aries. You've got something on your side that's practically Wizard of Oz-ish, and that's courage. This is THE DAY.

On January 14, you've got the courage to say something to someone that is going to move the universe in such a way that you create an extraordinary opportunity for yourself. It's a day filled with luck and hope and you grab it all.

You are confident and one-pointed. You've got your eyes on the prize and your focus is laser sharp. With the Leo Moon bumping up that confidence, there is no doubt that what you'll do with all this luck is nothing short of excellent.

2. Taurus

The big surprise of the day for you, Taurus, is that 'that thing' you didn't think would work out, works out! Though you were just adjusting your mind to what you believed would be an unsatisfying outcome, welcome the Leo Moon, which changes all of that pronto.

January 14 shows you that patience really is the key to everything with you, as you are not negative by nature. Thinking things aren't going to go your way is just not you, but it happens every now and then.

During the Leo Moon, however, when you let go, you actually open up a door to good luck, allowing the universe to help you achieve your goals with the bit of 'wiggle room' they needed. Good luck pours into your life on Tuesday simply because you let go of that stronghold, making it easier for luck to find you.

3. Gemini

The Leo Moon influences how you perceive your work life today. You are just fine with the way things are going at home; there's a healthy mental balance going on. This positive outlook translates into other areas of your life, leading you to realize that despite its faults, you love your work.

On January 14, you'll set aside that doubtful nature and enjoy what you've got. This opens the gates up to good luck and better opportunities. Once you adjust your attitude for success, you'll find that great luck and major opportunities start pouring in. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.