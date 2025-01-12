3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Specific Obstacles On January 13, 2025

Starting on January 13, 2025, three zodiac signs will overcome their obstacles. Well, we've got the Full Moon going on in our cosmic skies on this day, and according to our astrological charts, that means for at least three zodiac signs, the obstacles that hold us back are due for a dissolving.

It's time to overcome specific obstacles and forget about them once and for all. Isn't it amazing how we can dwell on what we later deem senseless? Well, that's the kind of day we're going to have. We no longer give credence to the senseless things in our lives.

Instead, we use this newfound courage and nerve to begin the creative process of taking on new challenges. Now that fear is out of the way, we don't feel we have to revisit any of those old habits any longer; we made it over the edge, and now, it's time to let the Full Moon do its work. It is during the Full Moon that dreams come true.

Three zodiac signs overcome specific obstacles on January 13, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Well, you've put yourself to the test and held out for your dream. Now, with the full moon on high, you will decide to put all of your best intentions into concentrated thought. Here's where you fine-tune those wishes and send them into the night sky.

It is during the Full Moon on January 13 that you believe, with all of your heart, Cancer, that you are being heard by the universe. Your belief is unwavering and true. You are loyal to this idea and use the Law of Attraction to manifest it into reality.

To make this dream of yours come true, you must act the part, which means you need to overcome that one last little obstacle in your life. You now have the power to move mountains, Cancer. Believe in yourself and let the Full Moon do the rest. You've got this one!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

No matter how many times you learn a certain lesson, you always feel a very specific kind of nervousness when triggered into feeling that way. What you've got on your side during this day, January 13, is the Full Moon in Cancer, where the magic begins.

You've learned how to deal with anxiety, and it's worked well, but the truth is, it still comes around, and you still want it gone, gone, gone. During the Full Moon, you will ask the universe for coping skills and get them in the form of an expert who can help you.

You are very devoted to radiant mental health, and you want to live your life positively. By sending your messages to the Full Moon, the universe will help you tackle that last emotional hurdle, and you will be well on your way to a happy mental state.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You know exactly what that very specific obstacle in your life is right now, Capricorn, and while you aren't sure how to rid yourself of it, you know that you need clarity before making any moves. It is during the Full Moon on this day, January 13, that you take a pause and figure it all out.

Because the Full Moon brings clarity and thoughtfulness, you can count on getting past this last obstacle without confusion. This day puts you in a very spiritual mood and you'll believe greatly in the idea that the universe is there, listening to your requests.

You request a clear mind so that you can proceed naturally. You need to remove something very personal from your life, and during the full moon, you'll figure out the best and most effective way to do this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.