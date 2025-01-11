Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 12, 2025

Joy returns for three zodiac signs after Mars trine Neptune on January 12, 2025. Here's a day that shows us that it can't always rain, as they say. Astrology gives us the transit of Mars trine Neptune, which boldly shows us that the fight is over; we can resume our joyous natures again.

If life is for the living, we are about to get on to that conga line and shake it for all its worth. Aries, Virgo and Libra zodiac signs are more than eager to have some fun, and it looks like it's promising fun, frolic and a generally good time.

Friendships really come to life during Mars trine Neptune, and so do creative efforts, meaning that if you feel inspired to start something new and artistic, then go for it. The cosmos supports all things loving and creative. We fought to get here, and now that we're here. We're taking it seriously.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs after Mars trine Neptune on January 12, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Get excited, Aries, as someone in your life may be 'new in town' and ready to have you show them the sights. What's going on in your charts today is the influence of Mars trine Neptune and how it regards your social life.

This transit puts you in a good mood, which is helpful because it simultaneously removes any dread you may have at reconnecting with old friends. There's nothing to be afraid of, and you, as an Aries, can corral that Mars energy and make it into something amazing.

While it won't be a heavy day with lots of confessions and feely things, you'll welcome the idea of a casual meet-up with a friend or two simply to celebrate the joy of friendship. Mars trine Neptune keeps it light and happy, and you'll be glad to know it was here for you.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

If you've been at odds with a certain friend, and because of both your egos, neither of you have taken the time to mend things, then know this: during Mars trine Neptune, the ice war will be over. It's time to reach out and be friends again.

Hey, it's not unusual to take things to heart when a friend says something we don't like or agree with, but does that mean we must declare war on them for life? Nope. Not thing time, and during the transit of Mars trine Neptune, you won't be able to feel anything but love for them.

The truth is, you miss them, and they miss you. If you can both get past that little ego problem, you'll open the gates to an even better friendship than before. So take it all in stride; nobody's perfect, Virgo, and that's what makes us so interesting.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Mars trine Neptune has you thinking about someone you've lost contact with. Where are they now? Whatever happened to them? This curiosity is sparked by the transit of Mars trine Neptune, and it may have you reaching out and contacting that person.

You are, by nature, a very curious person. Still, you are also someone who likes closure, and whatever separated you from this person — a past love or a friend — has you feeling as though it didn't end on a good note it didn't end, and that's what has you curious on this day, January 12, 2025.

Your curiosity will lead you on a search to rekindle the joyous feeling you once shared with this person. Much to your luck, you will find them and the old spark will reignite again. Joy returns to your life unexpectedly, and you feel love and bliss through human connection.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.