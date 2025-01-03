3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Own Lives For The Better On January 4, 2025

We've been considering making a few changes in our lives, and if we turn to astrology for advice on the topic on January 4, 2025, we find that when the Sun aligns with Saturn, change is inevitable. For three particular zodiac signs, inevitability also comes with decision-making, so they decide to change their own lives for the better.

This means that yes, we want to change our behavior, we want to transform and get better, but we can't just have a repeat performance of last time's failed attempt. This Saturn transit puts change into perspective for us. We see what we did wrong in the past and seek to improve.

And it's January, after all, and while we've seen many resolutions get put off until February and even March, these three zodiac signs want to accomplish something special right now, at the top of the year. We can set the tone for the rest of the year by being actively positive.

Three zodiac signs change their own lives for the better on January 4, 2025:

1. Gemini

You're completely into the whole 'new year, new you' thing, but it does have you wondering exactly 'what' this new you will be all about. You certainly have a few ideas, but putting them into practice is where the challenge is for you, right now, Gemini.

On January 4, when the Sun aligns with Saturn, you'll see that it's a lot easier to see what NOT to do, which is incredibly helpful. You're working on one of those 'process of elimination' systems, where to figure out what works, you must first rid yourself of what does not.

And you're successful during this time because this Saturn transit shows you there is no going backward. You feel as though you've put yourself in a position of movement, and now, all that's left is for you to go forward and change your life for the better.

2. Leo

There's really nothing you love more than knowing there's something wonderful to look forward to, and you are just the kind of person who will spend a lot of time 'getting ready.' What's coming your way is not only good, it's also beneficial to your health and your life.

What this day brings you, however, is the acknowledgment of this new and promised good thing. When the Sun aligns with Saturn, you see you have a choice; you can snuggle back into the past where nothing takes place or plow forward.

And you are completely dedicated to self-improvement and moving on. You want to change your life for the better, including your own destiny, and you want to look forward to watching what happens when you put your best foot forward. You are a natural winner, Leo, and to win, you must play the game. Game on!

3. Aquarius

You are the only one who knows just how much you've put off and how much you've procrastinated, and honestly, you plan on keeping that a secret. You don't want to hear the opinions of others on this matter because you know you're going to change.

For real. This time, for real. You can no longer make excuses to yourself; you know that time is fleeting, and when the Sun aligns with Saturn, the feeling in the air is one of inspiration and desperation. It's time for you to make good on all your promises.

What's beautiful is that this is all it takes for you, Aquarius. For you to cross that threshold from fear into courage makes it so the world can come to you. You've got a real show of your strength, and you're not backing down. Saturn's karmic energy has you stepping up; change is about to begin in earnest.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.