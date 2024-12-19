3 Zodiac Signs Get The Answer To Their Problems On December 20

On Friday, December 20, three zodiac signs feel as though they're being tested by the universe, but receive the answer to their problems. Though challenging, your recent challenges have been a sign that you're being prepared for something more, and Moon square Mercury is here to help speed up your answer.

Everything you need to know is revealed today. There's no messing around with Moon square Mercury, nor is there time to waste. Three zodiac signs demand answers, and astrology shows the way.

If you feel you are being tested, perhaps past your limit, then take a breath and remember this, too, shall pass. Yes, that old adage — but hasn't it always been the ultimate truth? Three zodiac signs will experience helpful tastes of ultimate truth on this day, and we will walk away satisfied.

Three zodiac signs receive the answer to their problems on December 20, 2024:

1. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

There are certain things you don't want to know, Virgo, but you are also aware that you can't escape them, so you stuff them in the back of your mind where you get to pretend they don't exist. Don't worry about doing this, you certainly aren't alone when consciously denying a truth.

During Moon square Mercury, that truth will raise its head, and you'll find that it's not half as bad as you've built it up to be. So, when you find that this truth tests your resolve to ignore it, the reality is that when it finally does demand your attention, its meaning will be meh.

So, this day, December 20, is when you get to see that you've made a mountain out of a molehill, so to speak. Ultimately, the answer to your recent problems is likely something you created for yourself. However, the relief you will feel during this time will be remarkable.

2. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

What has always felt like a test to you is your romantic relationship, and while you know that there are moments when you don't see yourself passing this test, the truth is that you're still here, and so are they, so you have to look closely at this to figure out the reasons why.

During Moon square Mercury, it will hit you that perhaps this relationship is all about being tested by your partner. This is when you recognize that, in a way, you like being tested, even though it seems annoying to you. You'll see that your partner keeps you on your toes, and that's a good thing for you.

December 20 makes you feel as though the universe is testing you, but this time, it's more along the lines of liking the test. You are someone who needs stimulation; you can't be with someone boring, and this transit, Moon square Mercury, may spark up a renewed interest in old love.

3. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

If you've been deliberating over something yet cannot come to a reasonable conclusion, you'll find that on December 20, your answers come to you ... and rapidly. The period of having to endure an unknown test from the universe is at its end, and Moon square Mercury makes sure you can move on freely, from this day forth.

This implies that you will have the knowledge you need to make your next move. This brings you great relief and empowers you with a truth that you didn't have until yesterday: the path is now clear and ready for you to walk upon.

Moon square Mercury has you accepting the challenge and taking the risk. Whatever tested you in the past is now completed and over with. This leaves room for hope, happiness, and the pursuit of bigger and better things. Take this day and cherish it for the power and strength it delivers to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.