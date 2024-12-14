Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 15, 2024

Struggle comes to an end on Sunday, December 15. We are very serious about ridding ourselves of the burdensome obstacles that have stood in the way of our progress. Astrology shows us that during the transit, Moon square Neptune, struggle finally ends for three zodiac signs who have had a tough time lately.

We are just tired of buying into the idea that we have limits, and while, yes, of course, we do have our limitations, we also have great potential, and Moon square Neptune reminds us that we have the power to do good within us.

Advertisement

We have the power to feel good, to bring back hope, to get past the obstacles that we once decided were the end of us. Well, no such thing is in our way any longer. This is the day we wake up and get down to business, working on feeling better now that our hardships have come to an end, and living life as free, happy people. Let's do this!

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs see struggle come to an end on December 15, 2024:

1. Cancer

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

You know that you've perhaps spent too much time worrying about certain things you absolutely can change, and it's around now that you realize it's time to do something about it. You've got the prompt of Moon square Neptune on your side, and you find that "it's now or never" is a good concept to subscribe to.

What you've got to deal with is the struggle that has been holding you back. It's something you see very clearly, yet you refuse to face it head-on. Moon square Neptune sees this behavior and lights a fire in you that has you knowing that it's now or never, and the truth is ... you can't deal with never.

Advertisement

That leaves now as your only meaningful option, so you move. You take on the responsibility that you've set aside, and you deal with it head-on. What was once an obstacle is now something you can call your most recent success story, and good for you, Cancer. Good for you.

2. Leo

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Advertisement

Moon square Neptune works on your sense of stubbornness and has you moving towards a goal, rather than falling back into your way-too-comfortable comfort zone. What this means for you, Leo, is that on December 15, 2024, you will see the struggles in your life, and you will make the moves to rid yourself of them.

This isn't easy, and you deserve praise and kudos for your efforts here today, but know this; when you put in the effort, the universe meets you halfway. It's as if Neptune's energy stimulates something in you that gets you to face the truth.

And now that you have faced it, you want to do something about it. You are no longer happy to stay put and just accept your fate, especially when you can do something about it. Hey, you are a Leo, and that's no small potatoes. You can kick that habit, rid yourself of struggles and hardships, and live to tell the story. Go on, do it!

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

This year has been a trial for you, and yet, right around now, you are feeling quite proud of yourself for being able to handle the things that only last year might have frightened you. You are not half as anxious as you once were, and you have the transit of Moon square Neptune to ensure everything goes smoothly.

The obstacles that have kept you from experiencing and owning your true joy are now a thing of the past, and you're only coming to see how this plays out in your life right now. This day, for instance, could be a day of stress, yet it will hardly affect you because you've learned how to overcome these obstacles.

Advertisement

Moon square Neptune works very well in your Sagittarius world because it helps clear your mind so that you can be realistic about the ups and downs in your life. The highs may not be as high as they once were, but the lows are not as low ... this is progress. Struggle has finally come to an end.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.