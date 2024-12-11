Dreams Come True For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 12, 2024

On December 12, the Moon is aligned with Saturn, and if we play our cards right, we can make our dreams come true. Saturn's energy tends to keep us in check, which, in a way, is a good thing. For three zodiac signs, staying on track will get us where we want to be.

And it is Saturn's vibe and energy that helps jog our memory so that we can remember why we dream our dreams and wish for them to come true. This day helps us get back in touch with who we are.

It's odd but true; we tend to forget why we started things or what's behind why we wish certain dreams to materialize. On December 12, we make sense of it, and by doing so, we open the doors to opportunity. This is when it all starts, and this is when our dreams come true.

Three zodiac signs whose dreams come true on December 12, 2024:

1. Taurus

Did you know that Saturn has 146 moons and that none of them have any real influence over us? What does influence us, however, and in a big way, is our own Moon, and when our lunar friend aligns with Saturn, it means great things are coming for those born under the sign of Taurus. We're looking at you, that's right.

You've always had a sense of who you are, meaning, when you get yourself into something that doesn't feel right, you know when to back out and get yourself on the right track. Saturn energy invigorates this kind of thinking on December 12, and what that means for you is that you are extracting yourself from a situation that is wrong for you.

You pave the way for your good fortune during this Saturn-Moon transit. Good choices are the way it goes for you during this Saturn transit, and by showing the universe that you choose to do the right thing by yourself, you also make way for dreams and visions to come true and through.

2. Virgo

Dreams come true for you the moment you put down your smartphone and check in with your gut feeling. What that means is that you've been a little too involved with that's what the internet said to trust your thoughts and feelings, and now, it's getting in the way.

On December 12, you're going to experience a rush of self-trust. You might even find yourself thinking, "Why didn't I just go with my feelings, rather than listen to what the bubblehead on social media said ... hrmph!" Saturn's influence reminds you that you're the expert on you, not anyone else.

This is how you open the gate for yourself so that your dreams can and will come true. How? Because you're not looking for affirmation from a bunch of anonymous people out there. You're trusting your gut, knowing that if there's something you want to manifest ... it's up to you to do so, and ... you do so. Nice.

3. Sagittarius

You dream of a life where you are content. It's that simple, and that means that you're going to have to investigate how to make that happen. You are starting to catch on to the fact that 'everyone's in a bad mood' these days ... but are they? Or is this just what we're being told?

That's the thing; you're an independent thinker, Sagittarius, and on December 12, your thoughts are going to go along the lines of wanting more of what you want, rather than what you're expected to want. Saturn's pull on you strengthens you, and you always enjoy a power rush.

One thing leads to another today, and all things lead toward your dreams coming true. If contentment is what you want, then you know how to get there, and if it means you need to stand strong and push aside that distracting smartphone, then you know what to do, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.