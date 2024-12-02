Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs When Saturn & The Moon Align On December 3, 2024

On December 3, 2024, the Moon aligns with Saturn in a harmonious transit that brings the return of joy for three zodiac signs along with the understanding that something really good is coming our way. When we look to astrology for answers, sometimes we get more than we asked for, and in this case, it's all wonderful news.

Three zodiac signs take especially well to Saturn-like energy and it will be on this day that we feel as though the universe has released us from the drudgery of past emotion and hard times. Quite simply, we are letting go of the misery so we can make room for as much joy as possible.

It may sound corny, but hey, who needs to drag around the sadness another day? Not us. We're about to enter the year 2025 and that's BIG. We want to spend this time feeling good about ourselves, our lives, and the people we love and care about. Hard times are ending, my friends. Joy is back!

Joy returns for three zodiac signs on December 3, 2024:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Being that it's the end of the year, you can't help but go over all the things that happened during the last 12 months, which includes the darker moments and the lighter ones, as well. You definitely don't want to spend too much time reflecting on your "tragedies" but you can't help but ruminate over them for at least a few minutes.

You take that trip down Memory lane because Saturn's influence is great on December 3. It comes with the full package of feelings, yet, fortunately, you can separate memory from reality, as you feel that the darker times were there to teach you something.

It's good that you do this, Taurus, because the feeling you'll have after is one of strength and resolve to do better. You did pretty dang well during the hard times and now you've got the backbone to forge onwards. You are strong, true, valiant, and a winner; this day confirms that for you.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

The Moon aligning with Saturn on December 3 reminds you of how great life really is. Nobody wants to say that anymore; everyone is so stuck in their complaining and moaning, but then there's you, and all you want is to love your life.

Because of the Saturn transit, you know exactly what you're up against. What you want in your life is joy and happiness, and you are done settling for less. This is how you roar, Leo. This is how you show the world that you will not go down with the ship.

By inviting joy into your life, you become an idol of sorts. People see that you are happy and they want what you've got. The fun part is that it's easy to share, and you do. You share your joyful nature and it catches on.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Being compared to one who is always joyful might make you laugh, but you've got a secret you share with no one: you want to be a joyful, happy person. You like taking on the persona of the invulnerable one, the one no one can influence, and yet, inside that Virgo shell, you're just a softy at heart.

On December 3, during this Saturn-Moon transit, you'll find that you can go either way. You can maintain that front that intimidates people and demands respect from them simply because you're fierce, or, you can let your guard down and just go with the flow ... for once.

Going with the flow is what's going to work for you, and it is definitely the key to bringing more and more joy into your life. All you have to do to experience great joy, laughter, and happiness is open your heart and admit you're human. Easy peasy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.