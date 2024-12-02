Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 3, 2024

On December 3, 2024, three zodiac signs see their hardships finally come to an end thanks to the Waxing Crescent in Capricorn. This is a great time to hustle up some new and promising opportunities, which is exactly what these zodiac signs need on Tuesday.

These three astrological signs experience a sudden wave of attention and abundance on this day — there could be some great chances involved here. This Waxing Crescent isn't an ordinary one. It's in Capricorn, and that's essentially the opportunity zodiac sign if ever there were one.

Advertisement

The Moon is building power and momentum, so for these zodiac signs that will get this rush on this day, know that things will only get better and those hard times we have been facing will finally fade away.

Three zodiac signs see hardships come to an end on December 3, 2024:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If there's one thing on your mind right now, it's ending this year on a positive note. In your case, the most positive thing you can think about at the moment is more money. Who doesn't want more money? The cool part is that you're in line to make that happen.

During the Waxing Crescent, you'll see that, while you're not quite there yet, there is mention of what's to come for you, financially. It gives you hope and a bit of excitement too. December 3 is a day that brings respect your way and the promise of better days.

Tuesday presents you with an opportunity to believe in the people you work with, and while that might seem like a long shot, you never know when things will change on a dime. During this Capricorn transit, you'll see your hardships coming to an end, and you might even hear the sound of "ka-ching!"

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

On December 3, 2024, you will find yourself in the right place at the right time and a certain opportunity will open up for you. It's a surprise and comes to you totally unexpected, but still, it feels good and gives you the idea that hope really does "spring eternal" and your hard times might finally be coming to an end.

Because of the Waxing Crescent in Capricorn, you'll have time to embrace the good news, as it is an opportunity and you'll have to literally get up and accept it. However, the full-on package doesn't come for a few days ... this day only ushers in the good news.

Advertisement

So, you can spend the day wondering what you'll be able to do with all of this great new fortune coming your way, and it will definitely make you giggle. This is what you've needed, Libra, that optimistic lift in your life. Enjoy what's heading your way, you deserve only good.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've always been one to keep the faith and believe that everything always turns out for the best. On December 3, you'll get a sign showing you that you are most definitely right about that. It's the Waxing Crescent that sets you off, and once again, you'll be riding high on the idea that everything is going to be OK and your hardships are finally nearing their end.

You go through your stressed-out sessions, it's true, but that never really cuts into the idea that goodness is always around the corner, for both you and those in your life. You are the beacon of hope to many people, and by standing strong, you create opportunities for others to feel good about their own lives.

The Waxing Crescent Moon brings about that refreshed feeling, and it won't let you down, Aquarius. You're not going to end this year without one more fantastic creative act. Go Aquarius! Do that thing!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.