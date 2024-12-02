3 Zodiac Signs Encounter Good Luck On December 3, 2024

Three zodiac signs will encounter good luck on Tuesday! Thanks to the Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn on December 3, these astrological signs see their luck improve in a big way.

So much is going on during December, and every single day seems to be chock full of importance, so we're not waiting on anyone else to bring the luck. Even though we have faith that they can, we're going to be bringing our own luck to the party. This empowering feeling is the result of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn.

We feel empowered by our own drive and desire to be happy. We actively pursue all the good things in life, knowing it's all possible and meant to be. While the Waxing Crescent in Capricorn is present in our sky, three zodiac signs find a way to drum up all the luck in the world.

Three zodiac signs encounter very good luck on December 3, 2024:

1. Aries

You feel as though you are on the precipice of great discovery in your life, right now, Aries, and guess what? You're right. Not only that but December 3, 2024, may just be the day that you find something valuable and extremely lucky.

This is the day that the Waxing Crescent in Capricorn puts you in touch with your emotions and how to work them to your benefit. If you've been grappling with something, like how to tell someone "delicate" information, this day brings you the courage to do so.

You need to get past certain things to feel at home with who you are, and it's that Capricorn Moon energy that's going to do the trick. This day provides you with the luck and the nerve to say what's on your mind and complete the task without hurting anyone's feelings. That's lucky, Aries.

2. Cancer

During the Waxing Crescent in Capricorn, you feel as if there's hope in your life, and that may not be how you usually feel these days. You've been ruminating over a choice you need to make, and while you know it's the right thing to do, you still haven't gotten the nerve to actually do it.

The Crescent Moon energy lets you know that luck is on your side. There's nothing to fear, even if confrontation is your biggest fear to date. You know now that it's a very simple task. If you do it, then it's done with. Over, kaput, complete.

When you think about it, it's not really such a big deal. Your mind is playing tricks on you, Cancer, but you truly do wish to flip that on its side. This is where you invoke the luck of the universe, and it will help you with your decision-making and finding the courage to confront whatever it is that scares you.

3. Sagittarius

You feel lucky on this day simply because so many things in your life are starting to manifest as realities, and of course, we refer only to the good stuff. You've been planning on this good luck for a while, and while luck isn't something you feel you make, in your case, you may want to rethink how that goes.

Because you've got the Waxing Crescent in Capricorn, you'll feel as though gaining luck and good fortune is a slow process, but it will definitely work out for you. That's how the "waxing" part works; it's slow, but it's sure. That Moon will become Full at some point, and so will your life.

Right now, all is well in your world, Sagittarius. You know that you need to be patient, but you're also very, very optimistic that your patience will bring you what you need. Capricorn energy has always done you a solid, and it's no different this time around. Enjoy what you have and open your heart for more of the same, except ... better.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.