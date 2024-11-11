2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On November 12, 2024

November 12, 2024, is packin' the heat! The cosmos is full of spellbinding energy today that's gonna feel both intense and inspiring as we close the door on old chapters and begin a new life.

With the Moon in Pisces, the last night of the zodiac, we're sure to end cycles of the past with a sense of release and renewal, inviting reflection and healing as we prepare to step boldly into the new beginnings that await us.

The day will be deeply introspective, encouraging us to dive deep into our subconscious and seek truths. If you feel that wake-up call that something needs to change, you're right on track.

The day's energy begins to heat up when the Moon enters fiery Aries, preparing us to start anew and jump into action, no questions asked! But, with Mercury (the planet of thinking) and Saturn (the planet of restriction) teaming up today, we may want to use this day as a time to pause and reflect, ensuring you’re fully prepared before charging ahead.

With an active Moon conjunction to the North Node later in the day, pay close attention to the opportunities that feel destined, as these moments could propel you toward your higher purpose.

So prepare to soak up the beautiful blend of introspection and motivation, and let it lead you towards exciting, new, abundant opportunities that align with your true path — because when you remain open to the magic, amazing things will unfold.

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on November 12, 2024:

1. Aries

You’re diving headfirst into some serious abundance today (pun intended since Aries rules the head and all!). With the Moon chillin' in relaxed Taurus, you’re finally taking a breather to figure out what you want.

Spoiler alert: it’s all about tapping into those fiery desires without second-guessing yourself! Impatience? Sure, maybe a little. But why wait around when you can seize the day like the bold trailblazer you are?

After all, you’re all about making things happen — like yesterday. Materialism is so last season that you might be urged to toss aside those shiny distractions for something more meaningful. Expect a few financial surprises as you unleash that entrepreneurial spirit and get creative with your money-making ideas. Your inner trendsetter is ready to shine, so buckle up for unexpected cash flow.

Feeling the need to retreat into some serious "me time"? Classic Aries move! Your heightened sensitivity is cranked up to eleven, so don’t feel guilty about hitting pause and recharging those high-octane batteries.

Right now is the moment to head to the drawing board and plan your next move — take your time to think things through because good things come to those who wait (even if you think waiting is for the faint-hearted). Because here’s the juiciest part: with Venus now in Capricorn, you're suddenly strutting your way to the top.

Your charm is at an all-time high, and you might find that love is right around the corner, possibly with someone who can match your fiery spirit! After all, you know what they say: “Why go big or go home when you can go big and bring someone along for the ride?” So get ready because the universe is giving you all that go-getter energy right now.

2. Leo

Leo, prepare to listen to all the secrets the universe blows through your majestic mane today! With the Moon in your cardinal fire sign counterpart, Aries, honey, you’re about to feel everything dramatically — cue the violins and maybe a wind machine! This isn't just another day where you ponder life's mysteries and the deepest things that move you; oh no!

It’s time to bring out your inner drama queen and let those emotions flow like a perfectly scripted soap opera. If you’ve been keeping a brave face, now’s the moment to let it all out: Oscar-worthy tears.

With all this intense energy swirling around, you might find yourself giving side-eye more fiercely than usual. But come on, Leo, bringing the claws out is so beneath you— you’re the main character.

Channel that intense energy into owning your spotlight. Embrace the emotions because you know you love a good dramatic arc, and confront any deep, dark, unshared thoughts mane-on! You’re not just a fierce leader with an Instagram-worthy roar; you’re also a sensitive soul who needs TLC just as much as adoration.

When it comes to finances, brace yourself! Money talks might pop up, and you could find yourself in a high-stakes negotiation, like a true diva. Discussions about splitting bills or tough feelings may get heated, but remember: sharing is caring, and you can’t shine alone! Besides, what’s a royal court without a little teamwork?

Just don’t let it become a scene-stealing argument. You’re the star of this show, and it’s all about creating that fabulous synergy with your inner circle — if you share the spotlight, make sure everyone knows it’s because you allowed it.

You’re turning your job into a social playground, mixing business with pleasure and charming your way into everyone’s heart, but remember: you’re the queen of the jungle, not the office dictator — collaboration is key, darling.

With Saturn strutting its stuff in Pisces today, it’s time for soul-searching. Are there any unhealthy habits or perhaps people weighing you down? Now’s your chance to shed them like last season’s wardrobe—out with the old and in with the bold!

By the end of today, you’ll emerge feeling lighter, healthier, and more in control of your empire because what’s a Leo without a bit of self-mastery? So, Leo, get ready to soak up the intense, prosperous vibes today, and remember that transformation is just another fabulous part of your journey.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.