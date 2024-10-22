2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On October 23, 2024

October 23, 2024, is a day full of luck and abundance for two fortunate zodiac signs. Wednesday's horoscopes bring a blend of inspiration and intensity to give you that spark to keep going! Expect moments of brilliance that'll help you find the answers to those tricky problems. So, if you've been looking for a sign, expect the cosmic push you will feel Wednesday to be it.

But it’s not all smooth sailing. There’s some emotional tension you've still got to work through. The stars are asking us to examine the karmic cycles and patterns we’ve been holding onto for far too long and to let them go once and for all!

Advertisement

Later in the day will be just what we need — the Moon will team up with Jupiter (the planet of luck!) and Venus (the planet of love!) to remind us to balance our emotional needs and desires.

Think of today as true motivation to act in your (and everyone around you’s) best interests in order to attract the abundance you want! Let’s see which two zodiac signs will thrive under the cosmic spotlight.

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on October 23, 2024:

1. Cancer

PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, today is all about abundance and balance. You'll find that perfect harmony between your nurturing side and your need for self-care. With the Moon in your sign trine Saturn, you're grounded in your emotions but not overwhelmed by them — like a true emotional Jedi.

You’re the caregiver with tissues ready, hugs on demand, and advice that could rival a therapy session. And let's not forget your superpower — nostalgia.

If there's one thing a Cancer can do, it’s turning a stroll down memory lane into a full-blown emotional pilgrimage. You might be planning a trip to visit family. Enjoy some quiet time as a habit to reconnect with your inner child.

As the day goes on, you’ll likely move forward with plans to keep you feeling as safe as Gary tucked away inside his playhouse (shout out to SpongeBob for the reference). That charm bracelet you wore in high school? It’s coming out of the jewelry box for a sentimental reappearance.

Advertisement

If you're not planning a visit to your childhood home, you might create a new memory by visiting places with deep emotional meaning. Because let’s be real, Cancer, you live for those heart-tugging moments.

It's not just about reminiscing; it’s about feeling the depth of those memories to help you understand who you're becoming and the marvelous, abundant direction you're headed in.

2. Pisces

PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you’re a walking crystal ball, thanks to the Moon in Cancer trining Neptune (yep, in your zodiac sign!). You're tapping into that sage-like wisdom that makes you the friend who always “just knows” what to say. You're channeling your inner oracle, with everyone turning to you for guidance.

Let’s be real. You’re usually floating with your head in the clouds, but somehow, you have a direct line to abundance and the emotional cosmos. Today, you're abundant and nailing it when it comes to feelings. Expect people to crave a bit of your dreamy magic, wanting to soak in the calm, wise vibes you effortlessly radiate.

Don't be surprised if nostalgia sweeps over you as the day goes on. After all, Pisces is the CEO of daydreams, and you're deep-diving into sentimental waters.

Flipping through old photo albums, texting your grandparents for some heartfelt wisdom — classic Pisces vibes. Cue the sentimental tears over a vintage postcard or family heirloom, but it’s all in the most heartwarming way possible.

Advertisement

Your empathic senses kick into high gear, and you read people’s vibes like a human mood ring, gliding through deep, soulful conversations with ease. Whether it's a heart-to-heart or just soaking up the emotions in the atmosphere, you're riding the cosmic waves like a fish IN the water—oh, yeah, baby!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.