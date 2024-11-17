3 Zodiac Signs Encounter Good Luck On November 18, 2024

Three zodiac signs encounter good luck on November 18, 2024. Astrologically, we've got ourselves a heaping dose of Mercury opposite Jupiter, and what that means for three zodiac signs: a chance at great fortune and some very good luck, to boot. We're not messing around with our positive energy on this day; we are grabbing it all.

Mercury opposite Jupiter lets us know that we can have it all if we want but that we had better work with the timing on this one. Every time Mercury is bringing about some heavy influence, it means we have to be quick to catch it, lest it bypass us too fast.

And being that it's in an oppositional position to Jupiter, the message here is that there's a window of opportunity being opened to us and that we need to act on it. While the outcome is good luck and a happy experience, for us to get there, we have to act quickly and with high intelligence. We can do that, easy peasy!

Three zodiac signs encounter good luck on November 18, 2024:

1. Gemini

Something positive this way comes, and you want to be around when it happens, Gemini. First things first, though: you have to get yourself up and out of that funk. You are someone who knows how to get yourself back in shape, and November 18 is Day One of the new you.

You are working with the superpower of Mercury opposite Jupiter, which taps into your creative ability and gets you to move quicker on it than ever before. You may feel you've wasted too much time and that you'd be better off waiting for this one out, but no, that's not what this day is about.

If you want to experience good luck, which is obviously your destiny, then you need to meet that luck halfway. Show up with good intentions and your sleeves rolled up, ready to work. You're not leaving this year without a good fight, and while Mercury is opposite Jupiter, you fight for the right to be happy and creative.

2. Libra

When it comes to making quick, clear decisions, you may not be the quickest, but your deliberation of a topic really helps, and you'll find that you attract good luck simply because you took your time to figure out the next best move.

While Mercury opposite Jupiter is a transit that helps speed things up, you stand in opposition as well because you know you can't just leap into things without surveying the area first. You are smart, and on this day, you'll refer to your universal wisdom to drum up as much good luck as possible.

And you can find yourself in very fortunate situations on this day, Libra. It pays to be so studious and informed; you weigh what you see, and you figure out what is worth something and what no longer works for you. Luck has it that all your decisions turn into gold. Not a bad draw of the cards!

3. Sagittarius

You are someone who tends to look good luck in the face and wonder if it's real or not. It's not that you're a skeptic, but you've been so willing to believe in lies in the past that you now feel as though life requires you to be a little more critical. You know, just in case.

By investigating, you show the universe that you won't take anything simply because it's being handed to you. This opens up the gates to great good luck, and you know it when you see it. On Monday, the luck is real, and you have vetted it to make sure.

You're always open to positive energy; nothing has ended that one. It's just that now you're a little more cautious, and that has been a blessing for you. During Mercury opposite Jupiter, you find yourself knee-deep in good luck, and even if you question it, it will still be there for you. Better safe than sorry, eh, Sagittarius?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.