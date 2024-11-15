3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Era Of Happiness Starting On November 16, 2024

On November 16, 2024, three zodiac signs enter a season of happiness as they get out of their own way and let Moon trine Pluto do its best work to bring joy.

We are ready for positive changes; we accept that something in our lives can improve. With Pluto's transformative energy in this harmonious position with the Moon, we will find that what we want in this life is simply to be fulfilled. This is Day One of that new and refreshing happiness.

Our attitudes are clean. It's as if we've washed off all the grime of negativity. We have prepared ourselves for the goodness to come, which implies we believe we are entitled to it and can hold on to it. During Moon trine Pluto, we go all the way; no half-measures here. The season of happiness has begun, and we are all there for it.

Three zodiac signs enter a season of happiness on November 16, 2024:

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

There are two ways to look at what's happening on Saturday: you can either end your negative thinking and allow yourself a positive spin on things, or you can stay in that rut and not let yourself out of it. Hmm, it seems a pretty obvious choice, and you make the right decision, Aries.

What you have before you is a choice; you can ruminate over the year's mistakes and get upset over things, or you can celebrate the fact that you survived, got yourself up and going, and made it.

Moon trine Pluto is the kind of transit that allows us to pat ourselves on our backs and say, "Hey kid, you made it; you did." You'll do some of that back-patting, and you'll feel very happy about your choices. You are super strong, Aries, and this is no trend. This is you.

2. Libra

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

There are moments when you do not think you deserve happiness, and yet, after a while, you wonder why you don't feel as joyful as you should. On November 16, you'll be put in a position that has you thinking: Can I be happy, too? Why yes, of course, Libra. Of course, you can be happy.

And during transits like the transformative Moon trine Pluto, you'll focus on what you can do rather than on what you cannot do. This little change of heart is what matters here, Libra. You've started to understand that demeaning yourself isn't a humble choice; it's ego-fueled.

By claiming the role of undeserving, your ego starts believing it's the best at being bad. It's not true, and Moon trine Pluto will flip this way of thinking around for you. Libra, it's time to set aside the notion that you are not cut out for happiness; you are, and you will know it in full on Saturday.

3. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You are about to see that a season of great happiness is not only opening its arms to you but that this is the only place you want to dwell. You've had enough of the tension of this past year, and you want to start winding it all down. You want peace and happiness ... and you will have it, Scorpio.

What becomes quite clear to you is that you know that if happiness is to be a part of the equation, then change is inevitable. You will become aware that you need some tweaking and that even though you are quite excellent, you could always use a personal, spiritual tune-up.

And so it goes, Scorpio; Moon trine Pluto shows you that change is good and that if you trust in the process, only good things can come of it. So, happiness prevails, and you know the new year will be great.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.