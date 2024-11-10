3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their True Purpose On November 11, 2024

On November 11, 2024, three zodiac signs will discover their true purpose, and doesn't that make sense as Moon square Jupiter helps to unearth the power within angel number 11?

Whether you believe in angels or not, there are certainly powerful forces that lead us to great and meaningful discoveries — especially those that come from within ourselves. If we are stumped when it comes to finding our purpose here or whether we're even supposed to have one, this day shows us that whatever we're doing is meant to be. Moon square Jupiter may enlighten three zodiac signs with further clues.

Still, the basic idea is this: it's a day filled with luck, clarity, and direction, and we will not leave until we align with the true purpose that we believe the universe is showing us.

Three zodiac signs discover their true purpose on November 11, 2024:

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You've spent a long, long time going over what you want to do with your life, and as the years go by, you are less sure of 'exactly' what that might be, as you tend to be good at everything.

Being that you excel at what you put your mind to, you'll see that on November 11; you're not only good at what you do...you are more apt to follow your heart, which leads to your true purpose.

Moon square Jupiter helps you discover you're particularly good at helping others. You may not be the best at expressing your feelings, but you have a deep desire to help, and you will use the power of Mighty Number Eleven to overcome whatever holds you back.

Moon square Jupiter is all about growing and accepting one's greatness. The squared aspect reminds you, Aries, that if you don't act now, you'll miss your chance, and if finding your true purpose is about helping someone else, stay alert because right now...someone needs you. Go to them.

2. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

What is your true purpose, Gemini? Is it to excel in areas where no one else can? Are you competitive and able to win contests? Are you better than the last iteration of yourself? You are someone who craves excellence, and while this is a fantastic way to be, you often don't know where to place your focus.

Something in your life will register to you as the reason you are here. While that sounds grand, there's truth to it. You are, after all, allowed to know why you're here, but the kicker is that you have to be the one to discover it on your own.

Moon square Jupiter gives you that extra nudge and pushes you in the right direction. Being that you are someone who always gets the job done and done well, for that matter, you'll find that whatever you pour yourself into is what calls for more and more of your time. This is where you'll find your true purpose, Gemini.

3. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You will harness the power of number 11 and you will discover your true purpose. You've always felt that it's much simpler than what people make of it. You don't see yourself as born to be a superhero, or a ruler of nations; nope, you find that your true purpose, as a human being is...to be alive.

Others might balk at such a thing, finding it lacking in spark or glamor, but you've got enough glamor to last a lifetime, and you know that living a glamorous life is not your reason for existing. It's much more scientific in your mind: you are here to live, and it's that simple.

And because you work so well with Moon square Jupiter, you'll find that this day lets you be content with your discovery. It's not so bad to be a human being, and you don't feel the need to make it seem grander than it already is. After all, to you, Sagittarius, your own very existence seems to be a miracle, and that's good enough for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.