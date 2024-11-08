3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe On November 9, 2024

On November 9, 2024, three zodiac signs will feel called out, as if the universe is trying to get us to see something we've continuously missed. Our astrological charts show us that during the transit of Moon square Uranus, we may feel put out by our current situation, unable to see things through to their end.

What's going on during this day for these three zodiac signs feels like a test of sorts, and it is one we are not necessarily thrilled to receive. However, that doesn't mean we won't approach the challenge if we are presented with one.

The universe and its many quizzes allow us to reflect on our lives while knowing that big changes are coming. The test is all about coping with the idea of change, knowing it's what's best, and yet, not being ready for it when it comes. Today's horoscope shows us that being prepared is a good move.

Three zodiac signs being tested by the universe on November 9, 2024:

1. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Yet another test? Do they ever end, you may ask? Well, probably not, Aries, but that doesn't mean you don't get something out of the deal because there's always a bright side for you. And while you may feel like the universe is testing you again — no biggie. You'll deal.

You can't help but feel tested by the universe, as this Saturday brings together a few elements that make you feel as though you're supposed to be proving yourself...to someone. This could be a family member, or it could be work-related.

Either way, you'll figure it all out and roll with it, Aries. So what if Moon square Uranus makes you feel like you're on the spot? You've been here before, and you take whatever you need to take. It's all good in your world. You may not like the tests, but it's just another day in your life for you, and you, Aries, are always a winner.

2. Gemini

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You've learned that life comes with tests and that those tests are plentiful, if not annoying. OK, so what's another test in a life that is resplendent with tests? It's just another day for you; however, you'll whip that test and make room for the next one. Easy peasy.

Because you've got the universe to work with, you'll see that you are so industrious that it doesn't matter what the universe hands you regarding the test you must endure on Saturday. You are a marvel when it comes to finding a suitable solution. This is your nature, Gemini.

The only thing that makes this horoscope feel slightly oppressive is that you already have a lot on your plate. Because you are also highly intelligent, you'll prioritize your tests in importance, and by day's end, you'll have done all you can and be successful. You are a wonder at this kind of thing, Gemini.

3. Aquarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You feel the universe's presence via Uranus on Saturday, and even though it brings a few tests of patience on your end, it's the kind of stuff you can handle. Uranus transit, whether positive or negative, is familiar to you, and you'll see that your test has something to do with family.

And isn't it always family that brings the tests out? There's someone in your family that really tests your patience, and while you love this person to death, you'd rather have them butt out of your business, as they do like to interfere.

You may end up chalking this day off as yet another test, and while you do grow weary of this kind of thing, you'll also be able to take joy in the idea that you and that person can devise a suitable compromise. All is well in your world, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.