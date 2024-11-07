3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Own Lives For The Better On November 8, 2024

November 8, 2024, presents us with a day when three zodiac signs can change their own lives for the better. Astrologically, we've got Mercury on our side, giving us insight and steering us toward change and improvement.

We'll see that we are a little on edge during this Mercury-Moon transit but in the right way. We're just uncomfortable enough to do something about it, and this time it's personal. We feel the end of the year in motion, and we want to leave knowing we've done the right thing by ourselves.

Advertisement

This is an inspiring time; Leo, Aquarius and Pisces zodiac signs are the most affected. Improving our lives is a great idea, and we can't get it out of our heads. Mercury's energy is fast, directed, and active. We will see the start of something new take place for us.

Three zodiac signs change their own lives for the better on November 8, 2024:

1. Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

What you're about to experience, Leo is the culmination of all your plans for this year. You've been extremely productive, but all of this productivity has lit a fire in your heart, igniting your creative drive to the point that you want more and more of it.

You've got this amazing Mercury-Moon transit to work with, and you will not let this primo energy escape you. So what if you're an overachiever: it's okay, you like to achieve, you like to create and make things grow? During this Mercury-Moon transit, you'll make a move to improve yourself even more.

While you've got no complaints at the moment, you are always aware that if you get lazy — as you tend to do — that laziness can turn into sloth, and you won't let that happen. You are on a mission to change and improve your lot in life, and success is your destiny.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

There's a lot to grasp in this daily horoscope, and so much of it concerns what you're willing to change and what you feel the need to hang on to. This has been part of what's made up so much of your life: indecision and fear of change.

Fortunately for you, Aquarius, you've got this very positive Mercury-Moon transit working in your favor, and what you'll see taking place now is that the road ahead does not seem scary to you at all. You feel you could commit to something without fear, and you do.

Advertisement

You have wanted to better yourself for a very long time, but you just didn't know where to start or what needs to change in your life. With this Mercury-Moon transit in a position of support, you can name what needs change and get to it promptly. You are doing the right thing and will see stellar results shortly.

3. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Whenever we have a Mercury-Moon transit, zodiac signs like your own, Pisces, tend to feel very optimistic about the present changes. You feel you need to do something to make yourself feel less awkward around people.

While you love being you, you've seen that your quiet nature sometimes disturbs others, as they don't know what to make of it. While you aren't here to change for the sake of others, you'll realize that during this Mercury-Moon transit, it's not a bad idea to consider changing...just a little.

Friday brings you the realization that by not ever-changing, you are literally stuck, and that's not what helps you grow. You definitely enjoy growth and learning, and you'll make Friday's horoscope work for you in terms of change and personal transformation.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.