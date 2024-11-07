3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs On November 8, 2024

When the Moon aligns with Mercury on November 8, 2024, we are in luck, or at least three zodiac signs are ... but that doesn't mean we all can't share in the good fortune. What astrology brings us on Friday is the knowledge that what's going on around us is more than just perception; it's the luck of the cosmos, and we're a part of it all.

We feel lucky, and we make something of our luck while we're there. This isn't just a day where we recognize how fortunate we are. It's the day that allows the luckiest zodiac signs to build on those dreams and go for higher goals that we started with.

Mercury's energy is strong at this time, leading to action. We will take our luck, seize the day, and do something about it. Not only are we grateful for what we have during this Mercury transit, but we are also happy to help others achieve what they want. Let's hear it for November 8, as it will be a good day.

Three luckiest zodiac signs on November 8, 2024:

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

When you get a glimmer of hope into your life, you grab hold, and you don't let go, and that's how this day's Mercury transit will affect you. You feel this could be your lucky day, but you don't sit back and wait for it to happen; you get on it and make it so. That's the Aries way, after all.

What, at first, feels like luck slowly but surely turns into something you can work with; the vibe is not static; it's fluid. You are inspired and joyful, and you aren't just going to sit around waiting for it to come to you. You're on the ball, and you make things happen.

Mercury's energy tends to work well for those of us who are go-getters, and during this lunar phase, you will find that you're not only lucky but also driven, success-oriented, and bound for glory. This is a good day for you, Aries, and you will make the best of it.

2. Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Finally, a day you can work with! You'll be in luck. You'll be the luckiest person you know, which doesn't imply competition, but it could. You've been trying to get noticed by someone, and finally, they come round on Friday during this horoscope.

Mercury speeds up the process for everyone, but as a Leo, you will recognize that there's something deeper going on here; yes, you feel lucky, but you're also starting to feel like this luck was imminent. Now that it's here, you'll make it work for you.

You will not only be noticed on Thursday, Leo but you'll also be rewarded for sticking with it and getting to this point. You've tried hard enough to almost give up on this dream, yet the dream has found you, and you'll feel very successful and overjoyed by day's end.

3. Capricorn

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Use the resources made available to you to help someone out. You know you're lucky, and during this Mercury transit, you feel big enough to extend your luck to another person.

This is a choice, and it's one you feel good about. You are very grateful; this life has brought you much good fortune. You feel exceptionally lucky on Friday, which is all the more reason why you want to share what you have with someone who needs it more than you do.

Sharing is caring, as they say, and it's not just a corny phrase to you, Capricorn. You don't see life as something you keep to yourself, so when beautiful days like this come by, you celebrate your luck by spreading happy vibes with others. You are a good person.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.