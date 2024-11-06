Heartache Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 7, 2024

On November 7, 2024, three zodiac signs will free themselves from heartache. During Moon trine Uranus, we get a chance to walk away from a heartbreaking situation, and while that comes with its drama, in the end, we remain strong and true to ourselves.

No more tears, no more heartache. That's what we tell ourselves, but this time, we mean it, and we are supported by the universal transit of Moon trine Uranus, which shows us that we are strong enough to get through this.

We are tired of driving ourselves crazy over another person, especially a person or situation that doesn't seem to be driving themselves crazy over us. So, what do we do? We break free and celebrate our liberation. That's what we do!

Heartache comes to an end for three zodiac signs on November 7, 2024:

1. Gemini

Berry Art | Canva Pro

If time heals all wounds, then time has done its work, and you'll see this completion in action. You always knew that you'd get over that person in your own time, and even though your friends bugged you and told you to get over it, you knew that that would be something done on your time, on your terms.

Fortunately for you, Gemini, you've got the astrological transit of Moon trine Uranus in your world on Thursday. This will push you to the edge, where you finally release the heartache and the memory of the person who gave it to you. You knew you'd get here but didn't know when.

And what you feel now is an authentic sense of release. You drove yourself crazy for what felt like years over a past relationship that moved on a zillion years ago, and you often wondered if you'd ever let it go. Well, the answer is yes, Gemini. You let it go and break free from the heartache associated with the past, that person, and the memory of heartache.

2. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You never wanted to admit that what you've been feeling for this one person in your life is heartache because if you admitted it, that would mean you're still in love with them, yet your horoscope has you seeing the light, Leo. It's taken you a long time to process your feelings towards this one person, and you can tell that the process is now over.

This is a feeling you never anticipated and it feels good. You never imagined that life would be easier without the constant references to that one person who is no longer in your life, and you've started to notice that you speak of them less and less. And then one day, as in this Thursday, you just stop.

Moon trine Uranus brings you that click moment when you realize that getting over a breakup is releasing the heartache. Something that's been going on without you being conscious of it. By the time this day rolls around, you'll break free. You'll notice that you're not even thinking about them that way anymore. You are now free; the world has just opened up for you, Leo.

3. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

This horoscope brings you a new outlook on life, which you did not see coming. This has been a year of great personal growth for you, Sagittarius, and the one thing that you'll see that takes up less and less space in your psyche is heartache; there's simply no space for it in your life anymore.

Because of the transit, Moon trine Uranus, you'll see that it's OK to trust your feelings right now and that if those feelings invoke major change, you will go with it, as you believe that freedom is calling you. The past defines your present, and it feels more like nostalgia and less like real life.

You have experienced much heartache in your life, and you've let it rule your world for many years. You may have received great insight and stamina from the lessons you've learned, but you don't feel you owe heartache another second of your time. That's the big lesson here: everything has a cut-off date, and it's time to break free for you. Your heartache disappears.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.