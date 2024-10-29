Luck Improves For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 30, 2024

On October 30, 2024, three zodiac signs are in for happy news as their luck improves. Wednesday brings much good luck and possibly good fortune to Taurus, Libra and Sagittarius astrological signs.

During Moon trine Jupiter, we can broaden our minds and see everything before us as positive and inviting. We can count on our gut feeling to guide us to where we need to be. This transit imbues us with great confidence and supplies us with insight and direction.

What we will call 'luck' is trusting ourselves enough to accomplish something amazing. We might not be completely in control of this 'great event,' but we certainly aren't fighting it. Here, we realize that if we work with the universe, then the universe works with us eagerly.

Three zodiac signs whose luck improves on October 30, 2024:

1. Taurus

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

If there's one thing you can rest assured in knowing, it's that if you put in the effort towards making your life a great one, there's a very great chance you'll get what you want because your luck improves on Wednesday.

You are a very strong-willed person, Taurus, and while you are one to roll with the punches, you are also vulnerable; you carry the weight of the world on your shoulders.

Still, you'll be fortunate enough to get a booster from your horoscope. This transit packs such a positive punch on things that you can't help but know that if you keep up the good work, the good work will follow you and come through when you need it most.

Moon trine Jupiter helps you navigate the waters of daily life, and on this day, you'll see that your luck turns around and favors you with insight and confidence. It may not be surprising or even expected, but your luck is about to improve exponentially.

2. Libra

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

What you feel very strongly about is that your luck is improving. You've just done something super positive for someone else and are happy to have been there for that person. Wednesday brings joy to you, Libra, because you know you made yourself valuable to someone you care for.

During the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, you see the world as filled with possibilities, and the more open and accepting you are of the way things are, the easier it is for you to rustle up good luck. It's as if you are the ruler of your destiny, and on this day, you choose to be lucky.

The people in your life also follow your lead, and you will see that you have a great influence over those who believe in you. Love is the way of the day, and you are there for it all. You create good luck in the form of loving words and comforting actions.

3. Sagittarius

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Luck improves for you, Sagittarius when you realize it doesn't matter what others say. This is a sort of freedom, and while you love your freedom, you have still fallen into that pit where you feel pain over what people say about your personal opinion on things.

Moon trine Jupiter helps you realize that you are entitled to your opinion but that telling everyone about it will always stir up some flack. Moon trine Jupiter teaches you to keep your ideas to yourself and that in doing so, you open up the doors to a much happier condition.

Moon trine Jupiter always comes to your rescue, and Jupiter transits bring significant change and work well with your zodiac sign, and you'll find that the luck you are about to see change for the better is due to your understanding of how people see you. If you don't care, neither do they. It's funny how that works, and funnier still how that ushers in good luck.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.