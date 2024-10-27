4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On October 28, 2024

On Monday, October 28, 2024, four zodiac signs will receive blessings from the universe. Our astrological readout for the day brings Moon trine Pluto to our attention, and this transit helps us grasp the intensity of the transformation we're about to undergo.

What starts out as a feeling, a hit of intuition or a simple perceptive moment where you understand your emotions. They rapidly turn into an unfolding of knowledge, all meant for us to see, hear and imbibe.

Aries, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces zodiac signs pick up on the meaning behind the feeling, and it is all in the impulse to do something about it to find the real meaning in the blessings we receive. The universe means change and four zodiac signs get the point of that change.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on October 28, 2024:

1. Aries

You will completely relate to the idea that this day is filled with blessings as you're finally able to do something that you've wanted to do for what feels like forever. Because you've got the universe's helping hand by your side, you'll see that it's a lot easier to get things done than ever before.

This is only the first day of a major transformation that will take place in your life, and the beautiful part is that you're in control of this change. You know you've wanted to change something in your life for a long time, well, it's go time, Aries.

The fun part is that not only can you make a great change in your life on this day, but you can also help others out. You are extremely generous, and the universe brings out a need to make sure that others are doing just as well as you are.

2. Virgo

The blessings are coming down on you; you'll recognize them in the friendships you've built over the years. Whereas this day and its blessings are pretty specific for each person who receives them, you'll find that yours come to you via friends and family.

Because the universe tends to imply improvement or quality, you will see how this affects the people in your life, yourself included. Moon trine Pluto is a positive and wonderful transit, capable of bringing people back together again, especially after an argument.

If you've been at odds with someone in your life, Virgo, you may see that being at odds with this person is no longer helpful to you. This could be a day of making up with a friend or finding a real solution to a romantic issue. Whatever it is, you'll end up feeling satisfied and relieved.

3. Capricorn

When it comes to acting on instinct, you've got some pretty sensitive 'feelers' going on, and through the universe, you'll pick up on the idea that very positive blessings are starting to take place in your life. You'll want to get more out of it by acting on that good feeling.

What this transit brings you is that you've been blessed, not empowered with magical abilities, but more along the lines of seeing what is right and what is wrong. While that sounds pretty obvious, it isn't always. You can make a decision that can alter your life for the good.

Transformation is part of the deal, and you are starting to understand that if you don't strike while the iron is hot, you'll miss out on all that great change. The interesting part is that now you want it, you want change to build the life you desire, and you aren't afraid to make it happen.

4. Pisces

When you receive this day's blessing, it will not feel like it's coming from an external source; rather, it will be as if your soul is trying to speak with you. This higher self is there to check you and make sure you create your own luck. The blessing you'll receive on this day, October 28, is the one that helps you protect yourself.

Because the transit of the day is Moon trine Pluto, you'll see that if you want things to go right in your life, it will be completely up to you to make blessings happen. However, this time, you won't look at the task as dreary or regretful; Moon trine Pluto changes your attitude towards change itself.

This allows you to experience personal growth and a lifestyle change that works for you. The universe lets you warm to the idea that change and transformation are good for you, and once you try it out, you may pick it up as your new lifestyle choice.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

