3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Joy On October 26, 2024

On October 26, Leo, Scorpio and Sagittarius zodiac signs finally enter a season of joy. You can feel in the air that something good is about to happen, and now is not the time to doubt those inner feelings. Saturday's astrology shows us that we are completely supported by the universe, as we are hosting a Sun-Moon alignment.

In science class, we learned that the Sun is about 93 million miles from Earth. All that distance, and yet the light of this solar giant seems to reach us very, very easily — as it does all the other planets, including our Moon. This shows us that the Sun influences our lives; this is where astronomy and astrology meet.

The rays of the Sun will meet the influential Moon to create a season of joy for humans here on Earth. Three zodiac signs in particular will pick up on this joyful feeling, though in earnest, all of us are privy to this joyful experience.

Three zodiac signs enter a season of joy on October 26, 2024:

1. Leo

The season of joy is upon us, and Leo, more than anyone else here, is ready to take it all in. Your zodiac sign is ruled by the Sun, so when transit like this present Sun-Moon alignment is at play, you benefit in ways only you know.

The day's horoscope seems to usher in a feeling of great contentment and that, oddly enough, you've got nothing to complain about. Interestingly, you'll release even more positive energy when you start feeling mellow about the lack of animosity.

This is undoubtedly a season of joy for you personally, as you feel very secure in who you are and in what you do. Yes, you've made plenty of mistakes in the past, but that past is over and done with, and you are ready for whatever good vibes exist, and in your case, they're all over you. Good news, indeed.

2. Scorpio

This has always been your favorite season, so when you discover that there's even more where this comes from, you'll feel joyful to be alive. It's a great time in your life, Scorpio, and being that it's also Scorpio season, the elements line up just right for joy, contentment and happiness.

Let's also give kudos to the Sun-Moon transit, which delivers on time and money. You can't go wrong with this harmonious Sun-Moon alignment, as it's here to shine its light on everyone. As a Scorpio, you know gratitude helps the situation by leaps and bounds.

This day gives you hope and a feeling that much more will come. You are not one to doubt the feeling of joy. While you've seen your skeptical times, this, fortunately, is not one of them. You'll do well during the Sun-Moon alignment.

3. Sagittarius

The season of joy has come home to roost, Sagittarius, and while this is a great time of year for you, you are fully willing to accept the idea that it could get even better for you. As a full-time optimist, you expect the highest; as a rule, you generally experience that, too.

Your horoscope shows you that, yes, you are right. Believe in good and receive it in abundance. Nothing ever really topples you, Sagittarius and your sign tends to come with a touch of detachment, and you'll be able to detach from the pains of the past at this point, which will free you even further.

Your sense of joy overflows and spills onto others during this Sun-Moon transit, and you'll be the one who makes people laugh and smile on Saturday. Knowing you can bring joy to others is the number one source of your joyful season, and you'll want to maintain this kind of positivity as long as possible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.