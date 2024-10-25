3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Own Lives For The Better On October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024, sets three zodiac signs on a personal crusade to improve their lives. We mean to change for the better this time, and the astrological transit for Saturday supports our efforts. we will bring much-needed positive change and create a much better environment for ourselves.

Transits like Moon square Uranus encourage us to think outside the box, which means that if we are serious about creating positive change in our lives, we do something we never considered before.

Moon square Uranus shows us that we have other options and that we're not restricted to changing our lives according to what we once thought was the best plan; by thinking outside the box, we will discover that positive change can occur through imagination, fearlessness and the desire to start anew.

Three zodiac signs change their own lives for the better on October 26, 2024:

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

Changing your life is something you do all the time, as you aren't someone who stays 'stuck' in anything you do. You like the idea of constant change, and you are a person who believes that stagnation kills the mind. You are here to use your mind and transits like Moon Square Uranus enforces that kind of thinking.

Once again, your zodiac sign is put to the test by the universe, and as it always goes with you and tests, you make sure you pass every one of them. Failure is not an option for an Aries zodiac sign, and you will let us all know how it goes.

If something doesn't work in your life, then you change it. It may not be easy and may not please everyone around you, but this is your life, Aries, and you know what's best for you. So, during Moon square Uranus, you will follow your heart and your heart will lead you to great and positive change.

2. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

You don't always recognize the need for change in your life as quickly as you should, but you'll pick up on the idea that 'something isn't right here.' If it doesn't work, it's time to fix it, Leo, and you will.

On the one hand, it's hard to admit that you have perhaps led yourself down the wrong path, but there's always this day to remind yourself that a new start can come to you at any time. Moon square Uranus is just the kind of transit that makes you feel good about doing something new.

And it will be on Saturday that you recognize that newness is good and that change, while inevitable, is also beneficial and positive. Here, you can change it all up and become a winner, Leo. That's how you like it, right?

3. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

So, it does seem as though you're on the verge of trying something new, and over the last few weeks, you've wondered if it's worth it. You've tried to convince yourself that you could go on 'as is' without changing anything, but you accept that you need to change something.

Moon square Uranus allows you to see this new change as something positive, whereas, in the past, you might have to be convinced of its validity before it happened. Well, that's not the case, as you trust the divine timing of the universe on this one.

You don't know that you are about to open the door to a great opportunity, which could lead to something super great and fulfilling. You are in a very fortunate place in your life right now, Libra, and while change can be scary, it can also be the ticket to greatness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.