The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On October 26, 2024

This Saturday, October 26, 2024, brings four zodiac signs, an important message from beyond. This means that on Saturday, the universe gets involved with our business and hopefully brings us hope that applies to our everyday lives.

Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius and Pisces zodiac signs receive this cosmic heads-up and will know it when they see it (or feel it, or stumble upon it). This is a time for change.

Our leading transit of the day, the Moon square Uranus, introduces us to a new way of thinking. Perhaps this is what the universe has wanted of us all along — a change in how we perceive things so that we may live happier lives.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on October 26, 2024:

1. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You may not know it's coming, but a new way of seeing your world is about to take place, and believe it or not, this change of pace is exactly what you've needed. During Moon square Uranus, the universe stirs things up for you, Cancer.

This is how the universe sends you an important message that gets you up and on your feet. While you might have thought that everything in your life was going fairly well and that you didn't need this kind of "renewal plan," you'll find that what's coming your way is purely beneficial.

Your astrology forecast stimulates that thing inside you that has you seeing everything in a new light. Once you grasp this concept, the world will open up to you, so it is up to you to stay open, take in the signs, and follow the universe's lead. You need to take this day seriously.

2. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

As for important messages sent to you from the universe, you'll find that your best lesson of the day is the one that shows you that while you're doing well right now, you could do better. Once you get that idea into your head, you'll want to do better; you'll be inspired to do better, and that's a good thing.

Because Moon square Uranus inspires different ways of thinking in all of us, you, in particular, will take it as a prompt: it's time to change your life. You've wanted this for a while, Scorpio, but you weren't sure what path to take.

It all becomes very clear to you, and the road ahead will be paved with dreams you believe will come true. The universe works its mysterious ways through the transit of Moon square Uranus, and you will find that change is inevitable.

3. Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The irony of being an Aquarius is that your ruling planet, Uranus, is all about change and difference, yet you fear change to a degree. You have always liked the idea of security, knowing what's coming, anticipating what you can count on. The universe shakes that idea up a bit.

The universe is happy you like security but wishes you a change of pace to get you excited about things again. While you like predictability, you'll find that it's not altogether terrible to experience spontaneity and change.

Have you reconsidered what makes you feel safe or not on this day? Do not worry, Aquarius — you won't be left in an unsafe situation. You will receive a change of pace in your horoscope, which you'll have to deal with. It's all good, and you know it.

4. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

It's not that you are rigid in the way you think or unbending when it comes to taking in other opinions, but how you've lived your life over the last few years might scare others away when it comes to sharing ideas. You're known to stick with what you believe and very little else.

That's OK because the universe sends you an important message that prepares you for a major life lesson. This horoscope is all about playing with people's minds, but not in an evil way. You want to try something new, and it may be worth your while.

Moon square Uranus shows you an example that you aren't always right, that this is OK and that learning this lesson is exactly what will create a better life situation for you, right now. By trying something new, you open the doors to a whole new world of greatness, Pisces, so listen to the universe as it delivers this message of import to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.