3 Zodiac Signs See Their Dreams Manifest On October 25, 2024

October 25 brings us a day that may just have us believing in pure willpower once again. Three zodiac signs will see how astrology provides us with a transit that gives us insight into how we can make our own dreams come true. At present, the Moon and Jupiter are in harmonious balance, creating the environment for manifestation and goodness.

Jupiter never lets anyone down, and so if we happen to have been born under one of these three zodiac signs, we may see that making a dream come true is easier than we imagined. In fact, on this day, it's possible.

We are looking at Jupiter in harmony with the Moon and how this cosmic event inspires and sparks us into action. Our dreams manifest on this day because we make them happen; we've realized that we need not wait — we can do this on our own.

Three zodiac signs see their dreams manifest on October 25, 2024:

1. Gemini

If all the lessons you've learned so far have taught you anything, pay attention to the rules and try not to deviate. That's not to say you can't push the envelope or do something unexpected, but if you are to manifest that dream of yours, you must look at what got you here, what you did right, and what you did wrong.

You've got a seriously good chance at manifesting that dream of yours on this very Friday, so you must honor the luck you've created because it exists at this very moment. The cosmos is backing you up, but it's also hoping you do the right thing so that ultimate success can occur.

If you find yourself in a really good situation Friday, then Gemini, do NOT blow it. Jupiter is aligned with the Moon, and that means that you truly can have what you want — all of it — but you must mind what you're doing to have it all. Take notice of everything, and remember to respect the lessons of the past.

2. Libra

What you'll catch a whiff of on Friday, is pure, unadulterated inspiration, Libra, and this is exactly what your zodiac sign loves most in the world. Anytime you feel this way, you get into the mindset that the world is your oyster and that if you want it, you can have it.

As mentioned, 'the power of the will' is something to consider now. You've got the Moon-Jupiter alignment to help you see the positive in everything, making for the perfect environment to manifest your sacred dreams.

With hope and positivity on your side, you feel you can't go wrong, and you certainly won't go wrong with this kind of attitude. Be prepared to watch your dream manifest before your very eyes, Libra, as the Moon-Jupiter alignment is here to assist you in making it all come true.

3. Sagittarius

You've come to realize by now that if you truly want something, it's easy enough to acquire simply because you've got that kind of fine-tuned focus; you know what you want, and you see to it that it manifests for you as reality.

As a Sagittarius, transit like the Moon-Jupiter alignment works well in your 'soul system' as Jupiter always comes through for you when it comes to supporting your dreams. What also works is having a dream that IS possible; you are no longer wasting time with 'the impossible dream.'

Because you are pinpointed and direct in what you want to manifest, it's all the easier for the Moon-Jupiter alignment to help you out with your efforts to make things come true. You will see one of your greatest dreams come true on this day and feel immense gratitude and harness it's power towards the universe for such good luck.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.