3 Zodiac Signs Break Free From The Past On October 25, 2024

This Friday, October 25, shows us that we can break free from the past and hook on to an optimistic new way of seeing things to create a better future for ourselves. Astrology shows us that we stand well with the universe whenever the Moon aligns with Jupiter.

This is a time for hope and renewal for Gemini, Libra and Capricorn, and if we are to take that literally, then we must accept the idea that the 'renewal' here means us. We need to renew the way we see things. We need to move on, take action, break free.

We recognize that our attachment to the past is no longer cute or helpful. We've learned all we can from this attachment and have become stagnant.

That's when Jupiter steps in to lend a helping hand to help three zodiac signs break free from the past. This day's horoscope gives three zodiac signs a fighting chance to break free from the past once and for all.

Three zodiac signs break free from the past on October 25, 2024:

1. Gemini

Ths horoscope offers your zodiac sign hefty positive energy for breaking free through a harmonious Jupiter transit. When the Moon aligns with Jupiter, as it does on this day, you, Gemini, will feel like you've finally retrieved your backbone. You are now ready to reset your future and reclaim yourself along with your dignity.

What's kept you falling behind is so personal and ridiculous that when you finally realize what's happening, you'll move so fast that your world will rock. You have been attached to an idea that exists only in the past, and it's doing you no good.

October comes at you like a five-alarm fire and shows you that you have GOT to move on, and the great part is that you get it. You are now ready to embrace the present and toss the past back where it belongs. No time to waste, rabbit. Tempus fugit. Let's do this!

2. Libra

The interesting thing about you and the past is that you've never seen anything wrong with your attachment to it. You may have felt that if anyone has the nerve to tell you to get over it, that's more their problem than yours. When the Moon aligns with Jupiter, you'll start to see things in a different light and break free from the past.

While defending your past as your turf, you're ready to heal. You'll realize this whole thing isn't as dependable as you thought. On October 23, you'll wonder what the heck you've been thinking about, as the past suddenly doesn't have as much sway over you as it once did.

Jupiter is here to show you that there's so much more to life than living in the past, no matter how awesome that past might be. A world of present-time events is taking place, requiring your full attention. It's time to break free. You know this already, Libra.

3. Capricorn

As much as you'd like to think of yourself as someone who sees a problem and does something about it, you are still the same person as you've always been regarding your attachment to the past. Sure, the past was fun, but you are also becoming aware that living in the past is hard.

You have flirted with breaking free from the past but never initiated action on this plan due to false beliefs. Due to Jupiter's influence on your zodiac sign, you'll see it is time to walk away from the past, as there isn't much going on.

Yes, you had a great time 'way back when,' and there will always be people with whom you can trot down memory lane.

However, real life waits to be lived right now, and when the Moon aligns with Jupiter as it does on Friday, you'll see that 'now' is a pretty favorable place to be. Break free, Capricorn. Do yourself a solid.

