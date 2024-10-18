3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache On October 19, 2024

October 19, 2024, three zodiac signs overcome the past and heal from heartache. The Gemini Moon puts us in touch with all that is good about the Fall season, and because we are keen on what is going on now, we feel as though we can readjust how we think about the past.

Astrology shows us that because of transits like the Gemini Moon, we can leave the past behind and finally heal past experiences that upset us.

For Gemini, Virgo and Scorpio zodiac signs, the Moon not only plays a role in our mental health but also shows that we're not as afraid of taking chances as we once were. We no longer identify with the pain of the past; it is finally over.

Overcoming the past and healing from heartache is a major move in a person's life, but it's certainly not impossible. Three zodiac signs will utilize the Gemini Moon's energy to do this, and we will not only overcome but heal and move forth in health, happiness, and love.

Three zodiac signs overcome the past and heal from heartache on October 19, 2024:

1. Gemini

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Every now and then, you need a power boost and during the Gemini Moon provides you with what you need to overcomethe past. You need to touch base with who you are and during the Gemini Moon, it's quite easy for you to feel your own power and to focus it on that which needs your undivided attention.

You are quite tired of hearing your friends continuously tell you that you have to get over the past. Like, you don't already know this? Heck, you know it like the back of your hand, but you aren't just going to let go of the past because someone else tells you so.

However, overcoming the past is definitely on the menu for this day, October 19, and you will do your best to recognize the pitfalls of what holds you back or prevents you from totally healing. One step at a time, is how you go, Gemini, and if you keep it up, you'll find that you are very much capable of overcoming the past, and healing whatever damage it held.

2. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The funny part about you making efforts to let go of the past and overcome it has much to do with the fact that you've used the past to get laughs from others. You've made yourself into the clown who uses their own life experience to get attention and a few chuckles, but you are just now realizing that there's no healing heartache in that.

On October 19, during the Gemini Moon, you'll see very clearly that you have a choice: stick with the way you've been doing and learn virtually nothing, or take that leap of faith and try as hard as you can to let go of the past once and for all.

You know you want it, Virgo. You know that this is not only very possible for you to do, but that if you do put in the real effort, you'll end up healing. And who knows; maybe the jokes you tell will have a new direction. Don't worry about making people laugh; you'll always be funny and entertaining. But this time, you'll be happy and healed.

3. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

If there's one thing that this October has shown you, it's that time is fleeting and that you don't have forever to overcome the past. You need a day to heal your heart and get on with your life not hold on to heartache. You have the span of years that you've been given, so time is fleeting, Scorpio.

You're in a place in your life where mental health is crucial; you've worked so hard to make yourself a better life, and yet, you still carry around that bag of old insults and past embarrassments. There are certain things that you've decided you just can't get over, but guess what, Scorpio? You totally can get over them...and you will.

During the Gemini Moon, you get to see that the only way to do is up. You can no longer dwell at the bottom of the pit, as this is no place to flourish and thrive. What takes place on this day is true healing, and it begins because you want it, sincerely. Your truth is what helps you get back on track. Heal, mend, and move on. It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.