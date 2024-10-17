Hard Work Finally Pays Off For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 18, 2024

Friday, October 18, hard work finally pays off big for three zodiac signs. Horoscopes bring us the good fortune of a transit like the Moon opposite Mercury. Astrologically speaking, this is a time for completion and endings. This is where we wrap things up and call it a day in all the right ways.

There is a satisfaction that comes along with the results that the Moon, opposite Mercury, helps bring. For Virgo, Libra and Scorpio zodiac signs, we might notice that the completion process is satisfying and rewarding. Our self-esteem has a chance to flourish at this time.

And, as we all know, there really is nothing quite as satisfying as completing a project that we've spent a little too much time being involved with.

Yes, there is such a thing as too much success and it not paying off, even when directed at creativity and production. On this day, three zodiac signs see how that endlessly hard work finally pays off...and we are more than grateful.

Hard work finally pays off for three zodiac signs on October 18, 2024:

1. Virgo

We've got a very interesting astrological transit, the Moon opposite Mercury at our backs. We'll see that we either move on and complete our work or let it slide and end up with nothing. You are not going to let anything slide, Virgo.

Moon opposite Mercury brings with it an energy that suggests duality: work fast and finish off the big projects, or do nothing and end up having to start the whole process again. You may not understand why you feel this way, but it will come up for you as an option.

While you may feel tempted to throw in the towel and take a dang break, you also know that if you hang on and continue with your hard work, your hard work will indeed pay off, not to mention you won't have to continue doing it again and again. You will 'seal the deal' on this day, Virgo.

2. Libra

You will find that if you don't hustle and get things done and finished with, you may end up taking on more work than you bargained for. Which means finish things up, Libra. Get the job done.

Completing this endless project once and for all will be more satisfying than stopping. The Moon opposite Mercury reminds you that if you don't make this happen, you'll be dragging it around forever, and who needs that kind of schlepp?

What you forget about is that if you can finish that one mega project you've been working on, the payback will be phenomenal, and that's what inspires you to get the job done at this point. You forgot 'why' you even started this, but the payback will remind you in some very materialistic terms.

3. Scorpio

At one point, you started to wonder if anyone even noticed how much effort you were putting into the work you do, and in a way, your thoughts led to feelings of hardship and discouragement. Are you even being noticed? Is anyone out there, and are they paying attention?

Well, that answer comes to you as you finally see that not only have the right people been paying attention all along, but as you complete the work you've done for them, you start to see that you are appreciated. This appreciation will show up for you financially.

So, it does seem that your hard work is about to pay off, and due to the presence of the Moon opposite Mercury in the sky, that payoff may come sooner than you expected. It seems you've been on top for a long time, Scorpio, without realizing it. Keep it up; your work has real value.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.