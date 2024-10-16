Success Finds 3 Zodiac Signs On October 17, 2024

When Venus aligns with Pluto on October 17, 2024, three zodiac signs will see success. Aries, Scorpio and Aquarius understand how intense this transit can be regarding change, self-love and progress. We are looking at how we can become very successful within the day if we treat ourselves right, which is something that comes easily at this time.

When we talk about self-love, we are talking about respecting ourselves enough to increase our chances of success. We guide ourselves to the best situations we can find. Self-love is directly related to self-respect; we love ourselves and want only the best.

The Venus-Pluto alignment helps us recognize that we are number one. If we wish to live successfully, we must cover all the bases, and so much of the success we seek starts with the love we show ourselves.

Success finds three zodiac signs on October 17, 2024:

1. Aries

You have shirked the idea that success and self-love are anything more than conceit, and yet, you've stood around watching your friends speak about it as if it were the answer to all questions. Ah ha. So there is something to this self-love experience, and guess what? It has ZERO to do with conceit.

This isn't about showing off; it's about respecting your life and the incredible miracle of being alive and in the body. This hits you hard on Thursday, Aries, and once you get it, you'll find that transits like this present Venus-Pluto alignment add to the experience.

Respecting yourself eventually leads to great success, and the best part is that you didn't think it would go this way. So, self-love isn't about thinking you're better than others; after all, it's about living a successful life as you, in your body. This is your life, Aries. Live it well.

2. Scorpio

You have seen great success and the occasional dreary failure and accepted all of it. You have learned to roll with the punches, and on October 17, you'll see that very few punches are being thrown anymore. That's because your vibe is one of peace and self-acceptance.

So that's the key, right there, Scorpio. You believe in yourself, and with the help of a transit like the Venus-Pluto alignment, your self-love helps you do things differently. You transform your life again and again for the better. It's like the key to life itself: self-love to the rescue.

Your success depends on your inner peace, which can only be cultivated in an environment of lovingkindness. You've developed this through trial and error. Your success is spiritual and enlightened and will continue for years to come.

3. Aquarius

Because you are naturally a unique thinker and personality, you've learned that the only real path to success is the one built on self-love and self-appreciation. There will always be people who will put the unique ones down, and you've learned to ignore them outright.

You've come to adore your life and lifestyle, and if others can't dig it, that's that. It doesn't affect you, Aquarius; this is how you create your success. You'll feel even more committed to your ideals because you've got the Venus-Pluto alignment working with you.

Success, for you, is the ability to weather the storm and remain true to yourself. Ah, that sounds incredible, and while this kind of self-accepting energy is available to all, you're the master of this kind of situation, Aquarius. You'll know what it's like to be truly successful. Good for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.