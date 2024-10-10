3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Specific Challenges On October 11, 2024

On October 11, 2024, three zodiac signs will decide that this is the day to finally get over that specific obstacle that has prevented us from being happy for far too long. Astrology shows us that with transits like Moon trine Uranus, the odds are in our favor and that three zodiac signs will take to this kind of progressive energy very well.

To overcome an obstacle, we admit the challenge exists, which is the first step in getting it out of our way. Often, we don't like to confess to this; we'd rather keep our obstacle in our way than admit that it's damaging our progress, so we live with it and go nowhere with it.

But there is a time when we can't take it anymore, and the minute we really decide to take it on head-on, just admitting that it exists gets our juices flowing. Now that it's out in the open, we must make it go away earnestly. That means confronting ourselves, doing the work needed, and ending our 'relationship' with the obstacle that has stood in our way for far too long.

Three zodiac signs overcome specific challenges on October 11, 2024:

1. Cancer

Well, you kinda-sorta knew this day was coming, and this refers to the knowledge that sooner or later you'd have to confront yourself in the mirror. October requires you to make changes that need to be changed for good. There's this one obstacle that's stood in the way of your progress for years now, and today you end it.

October 11 brings you Moon trine Uranus, which helps you to understand that you owe nothing to this obstacle and that within you is all the power you need to get rid of it once and for all. The times of holding a torch are over; you are now on the runway, and lift-off is steadily approaching.

This is a day you consider the last of many that held you back. You feel very in touch with the idea that life is short and that we must live it to the fullest to enjoy our experience here. You will release this obstacle on this day and feel stronger for it.

2. Sagittarius

You've got this specific obstacle in your path, and for the longest time, you've either ignored it or pretended to yourself that it doesn't exist. You will decide to get rid of it, for now and forever.

This is serious stuff for you, Sagittarius, as you'll see that all you need to do is admit that it exists to make it go away for good. That's the entirety of it. You must admit it exists. You have been living with this obstacle, and how it affects you has grown. You can no longer repress it or keep it secret.

And so, you remove it. As soon as you manifest with the healing powers of Moon trine Uranus, you'll see that you could have done this long ago, but no regrets, Sagittarius. You are on your way to healing your life, which is absolutely wonderful.

3. Pisces

The obstacle in question is so personal to you that you have difficulty dealing with it. You've kept this obstacle a secret from friends and family, and that's OK, Pisces; you do what you must to protect yourself.

However, you'll discover that this secret is something you can rid yourself of if you give yourself a break. As mentioned earlier, you owe nothing to this obstacle; you don't need to show such loyalty to the thing seemingly ruining your life, so...why bother?

October 11 provides you with the transit of Moon trine Uranus, which automatically shows you that you have a fighting chance when it comes to getting over this one dreary obstacle of yours. If you can tackle it, you'll rule victorious on this day. So, the universe is saying, 'Go for it, Pisces!'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.