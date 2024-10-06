Transformation Awaits These 3 Zodiac Signs On October 7, 2024

On October 7, 2024, transformation awaits three zodiac signs that will come to know they are in the running for a significant lifestyle change. As we know, astrology shows us that Sagittarius transits tend to bring out the best in us, but the change that happens when the Moon is in Sagittarius is more than good; they are truly the best.

So, if we want to remove something from our lives that we've decided is not for us, we will do that, and easily, too. Monday is a precious day; it makes radical transformation easy. We won't be sweating it on October 7; instead, we will welcome this grand change.

Aries, Scorpio and Sagittarius are the three zodiac signs that benefit from the Moon in Sagittarius most. They feel enthused to be a part of a personal transformation process and decide to make change permanently. We took a long time getting here, but once we started to see how life improved, we really, really liked it.

Transformation awaits these three zodiac signs on October 7, 2024:

1. Aries

Slowly but surely, the Moon in Sagittarius makes itself known in your life, Aries, and with it comes a sense of accomplishment and optimism. You are about to get into something very worthwhile, and you know it. You feel good on October 7 and feel like whatever it is, it will begin a great transformation.

What you needed was real belief; your faith is unshakable. You've got a goal in mind, and it's related to your physicality. You want a change, and you are tired of kidding yourself into thinking you'll get it without putting in the effort.

No more of that; now you are ready to manage change, which includes your mindset. You'll stand by your words and get the job done. Transformation is possible, and with the help of the Sagittarius Moon, you feel prepared to embark on the change of a lifetime. There is so much to look forward to, Aries, and you feel good about it.

2. Scorpio

What the Sagittarius Moon symbolizes in your world is the beginning phase of a great and positive change in your life. This is something you've instigated and is finally on its way to manifesting as pure goodness. You want this, and now it's yours.

You have fallen into that pit of despair that had you believing that all was lost, and that's OK, Scorpio; we all get into that headspace now and then. But you are also a super strong personality type and won't let yourself grovel for long. You want a happy, powerful life, and now...your time has come.

So, if it's all about transforming the way you think, bring it on. You can handle change, as it doesn't scare you. What does scare you, Scorpio, is staying the same, and during the Sagittarius Moon, you will move off that spot of stagnancy. It's freedom time.

3. Sagittarius

During the Moon in Sagittarius, the transformation you will notice is where you recognize within yourself less of a need to make a big deal out of things that upset you. If a thing upsets you, you weigh it for worth; if it doesn't come up as worthy, you leave it be.

You are about to make some great transformative changes in your life, Sagittarius, and that makes sense, as the end of the year is usually when you get some of your best ideas. You feel vibrant and alive during the Moon in Sagittarius, and the best part is that you also know it's only the beginning.

So, what you get out of this day is confirmation that you're doing the right thing regarding self-respect. What gives you the greatest peace is feeling at ease in the heart. This only comes to you when you care less about the riotous drama that plays daily. You are above that now, and this change is major.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.