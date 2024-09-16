5 Zodiac Signs With Incredible Horoscopes On September 17, 2024

Let love be your guiding force on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Then watch as magic unfolds! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence – namely, Capricorn, Aquarius, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio. But the rest of the signs are urged to live mindfully at this time too.

First of all, September 17 is a big day in the cosmic scheme of things. We have a Full Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse in Pisces today. So don't be surprised if the day feels more woo-woo than usual with many strange occurrences, more signs and synchronicities than ever, and maybe a supernatural experience! Try to ground yourself so you can align with the positive manifestations of this force instead of experiencing haywire mood swings.

Sun in Virgo is also highlighted here as a beneficial force. So, anytime you focus on the details instead of daydreaming about the big picture, you will discover nuggets of wisdom and inspiration in the uncanniest ways. Note them down so you don't forget!

Finally, Saturn Retrograde in Pisces is also highlighted here as a beneficial energy on this day. It reminds us that going slow does not mean you are doing something wrong or are a failure or loser. It just means you understand that different things run on various timescales. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 17, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 17, 2024:

1. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign for Capricorn to work with: Leo

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 8 AM/PM

Capricorn, the energy on Tuesday for you will either give you the jitters or fill you with hot-blooded purpose regarding your dreams and goals. That's your cosmic blessing, but you must seize it with your whole spirit. If you let fears rule you, you will feel anxious all day. But if you march forward with confidence and intuition, you will check off a lot of milestones and surprise yourself.

Interestingly, you are encouraged to pay close attention to your living space. A clean space that feels peaceful and welcoming will help you stay aligned with the positive flow of energies, too. Decorating your home to bring you joy is also part of this endeavor.

2. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign for Aquarius to work with: Virgo

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 12 PM

Aquarius, the world is your oyster on Tuesday! So be prepared for some crazy occurrences that re-instill your faith in the cosmos. For some, this blessing will clear the path forward so you can reach your goals faster. For others, it will bring true love or found family into your life. The workings may be mysterious, but the results will be positive and fruitful.

Also, make some time to eat mindfully on this day, even if it's just a bowl of comforting noodle soup. Whatever brings peace and relaxation to your soul counts. It will help you stay aligned with the positive flow of energies.

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign for Cancer to work with: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Cancer: 3 pm

Cancer, you are a force to be reckoned with. Do you believe that about yourself? Or do you constantly battle voices in your head that sound like toxic people from your past and/or present trying to hold you back? The cosmic forces are here to help you level up, so stifle those negative thoughts every time they pop up like a whack-a-mole. That's the only way you can embrace what's here for you!

You are also encouraged to make time to walk outdoors, even if it's just for ten minutes. If possible, do this during the day when the sun is out. (Make sure to wear sunscreen!) But enjoying the breeze in the evening or nighttime counts, too, if that's the only time you can spare. Mindfulness is the key here.

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with: other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 4 pm

Pisces, the energy on Tuesday is fabulous for you! Anything you want will materialize now, so be extra careful of your thoughts and words. You can speak things into reality at this time. Those of you who suffer from anxiety or get stuck in negative spirals will benefit from countering every negative thought with its opposite. For example, if you suddenly fear that your car will break down, immediately think (or say) that you will have the best car ride and will reach home safely.

You are also encouraged to do some physical activity on this day, mainly cardio. It will connect you more deeply with your intuition, and for some, it will trigger your claircognizant abilities.

5. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign for Scorpio to work with: Cancer

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 9 pm

Scorpio, the energy on Tuesday is full and beautiful for you! Relax into it, and you will discover your blessings in the most unexpected ways. For some, this may come in the form of old wounds coming to the surface. Don't judge this. Allow the purge so you can heal and transform. Journaling or meditating with clear quartz can help.

You are also encouraged to set strong boundaries and not allow anyone to guilt you away from self-care. The stronger your boundaries are, the easier it will be for you to tune into your cosmic blessings and gifts.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.