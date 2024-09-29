3 Zodiac Signs Are Showered With Positive Vibes On September 30, 2024

Three zodiac signs are showered with positive vibes on September 30, 2024 thanks to the Moon opposite Saturn, which, on any other day could bring us conflict or confusion. However, on this last day of the month, we receive inspiration and hope instead.

We are now ending the month of September, and as it goes with so many of us, we're thinking about what we accomplished this past month and whether or not we feel it's up to par. What three zodiac signs will discover is that this is, indeed, a time for celebration, as we've done enough to bring about a great feeling of positivity.

And as it goes with vibes, we feel swept up in the wave of energy accompanying this kind of feeling. This day just feels right, and we know that whatever we did to be a part of all this is just perfect as is.

Three zodiac signs will take the Moon opposite Saturn's energy and use it to attract more and more good vibes into our lives on September 30, 2024:

1. Cancer

What a blissful feeling, to think that this day was meant especially for you, Cancer. What's taking place on September 30, during the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, is not what you expect it to be, and yet, you'll receive so much from what you learn.

Monday may start as any other Monday, but there's a distinctive feeling in the air that you can't call anything but 'bliss.' Whatever you've been up to, it's been very good for you, and on this day, it almost feels rewarding. It's as if your prior efforts are now all coming to fruition.

This gives you tremendous hope for October, as you weren't all that sure if there was anything to look forward to. Still, during Moon opposite Saturn, you see that if you turn backward, you'll have nothing. While the blissful feeling of this day inspires you, you realize that this is where the real magic is. Carry on!

2. Libra

You could use a shower of positive energy, and Fortunately, you're up for one on September 30. The Moon opposite Saturn transit shows you there's only one direction for you — forward — showing you that you must move on.

Saturn's energy boosts your inclination to want good things for yourself, as it always shows you that forward momentum is the only thing that will keep you away from stagnation. As a Libra, you like the idea of progress and excellence, and on Monday, you create this kind of space for yourself.

One thing leads to another during Moon opposite Saturn, and you'll find that all you've got before you is an immense wave of positive and loving energy. OK, you'll take it! If this kind of vibe wants to consume you whole, then you are more than happy to be a part of it.

3. Sagittarius

What's almost funny to you, Sagittarius, is that on September 30, you are up to your eyeballs in good humor. It's as if all things please you at this time, and that's nothing to complain about. There's just this vibe in the air and it feels precious; you love everything about this day.

So much of this has to do with the self-help work you've done. You aren't just accidentally walking into a rainstorm of positive energy, you are merely fulfilling your destiny as someone who wants to live happily. You've put in the work, and well, here you are...with the happy result.

All in a day's work, Sagittarius, as they say. You pick up on the Moon opposite Saturn's warning: stagnation is the end. You're not ready for the, so you learn well. You want to keep going, be happy, and flourish as a blissful individual. On September 30, you most certainly do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.