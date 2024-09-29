4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On September 30, 2024

For zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on Monday as September 30 brings us a transit that inspires and gets us off our feet. Mars trines Saturn, allowing us to seize what is before us and not let it get away this time.

These four zodiac signs have a choice before them that's quite obvious: move now and feel the joy of being a part of it all, or fall behind, and feel the regret of not having jumped at the chance to do something important for ourselves. Mars trine Saturn brings the blessing of energy, and we are grateful for it.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on September 30, 2024:

1. Aries

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Because you are personally working with the transit of Mars trine Saturn, you will find that the power of Mars is not only with you but working to generate even more power and energy. This is exactly what you've needed, as your energy levels have left something to be desired as of late. But on September 30, your mind is set on what your next move should be. This transit has you feeling positive and optimistic about this new month ahead and you are walking into it feeling blessed.

Saturn is here to remind you NOT to make the same mistakes as you made earlier this month, and so much of this has to do with timing. You're learning to strike while the iron is hot, as it is not always this hot. The time is now. The blessings are here. It's time for you to stake your claim.

2. Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

During the Mars trine Saturn transit, you're reminded of all the things that went wrong earlier in September. And while those things don't add up to much, they are still worth paying attention to. If you want to get it right this time, reconsider 'how' you act.

During Mars trine Saturn on September 30, your best bet is to open your mind and see if you can receive what the universe wants you to know, as it only wishes to help you find clarity. You feel very positive about what's to come and might even consider that kind of positive feeling as a blessing.

The past is past, so Leo, it's time to think of this day as only one in many great ones to come. With October knocking on the door, all you feel is blessed to be alive, and happy to participate in all that awaits you.

3. Scorpio

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Monday's blessing comes to you as a feeling of purpose. You know what you're about to do, Scorpio, and you feel very good about it. Whatever happened to you over this last month got to you. You can't shake the lessons you learned, and even if they were hard, the wisdom came across.

You feel good simply because you know that it was a wise choice on your part to step back and witness what has been going on, and where things went wrong. Knowing what you know now helps tremendously, and during Mars trine Saturn, you won't be as prone to making mistakes as you were earlier.

Saturn is a constant reminder that we need to grow and progress, and you, as a Scorpio, detest stagnation. You're about to walk into October of 2024, and the truth is that you feel like a million bucks. All things are settled; what a blessing indeed.

4. Capricorn

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Blessings flow down upon you this Monday, as you feel very complete by the work done this month. You are ready to move on, now, and during the blessings-filled transit of Mars trine Saturn, you'll personally feel as though you've been marked as the one who receives the best.

You can't help but feel nearly giddy on September 30, as you'll find that the blessings you receive seem so tailor-made that it's almost funny. Sometimes we have good days, but this one, for you, Capricorn, seems almost magical in its fit.

What all of this means in the long run is that all it takes is a switch in perception for someone like you to take a bad situation and make it into something excellent. You are quite good at this kind of thing, and on Monday, you'll be the shining star of positive energy and powerful progress.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.