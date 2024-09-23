3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their True Purpose On September 24, 2024

We make a big deal out of the idea of having a true purpose, and on September 24, after a long time of thinking about what we should be doing with our lives, three zodiac signs will finally figure something out. Astrology gives us a Cancer Moon on Tuesday. During this cosmic event, we see the light when it comes to purpose and meaning in our lives.

Except there's a catch. We know that the Cancer Moon will not see us through to anything less than what is true for us. This means that we cannot kid ourselves about our true purpose. September 24 is for discovery and honesty, and this time, the one we have to be honest with is ourselves.

We may 'think' we are supposed to be doing this, that or the other thing when, in fact, we KNOW our calling is something altogether different from what we initially expected. So, we're defying expectations now while settling our mindset on a life purpose and new ways of thinking and planning.

Three zodiac signs discover their true purpose on September 24, 2024.

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

It's been a long time since you've shut out the noise that came with everyone telling what you should or should not be 'when you grow up.' It's funny how those pushy things remain in one's mind, even when we've walked away from them long ago. You're thinking about purpose again, but you find it on your own this time.

What you've been hoping for is the inspiration that helps you find your true purpose. You'll feel very at home with what you come up with. What makes this feel so authentic is that it takes hardly any time at all to think of it as your own.

You immediately warm to the idea that your true purpose is something very, very personal and that you owe nobody an explanation. During the Cancer Moon, you want to feel comfortable according to your terms, which leads to your true purpose. You feel good about it, Taurus.

2. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

It's very appropriate that during the Cancer Moon, you'll find solace and peace, knowing that your true purpose is something you can manifest and be happy with. It's September 24, and everything in nature seems to align with your purpose; you feel right about your choices, and they suit you well.

The Cancer Moon tends to have us focus on the home and things related to safety, security and comfort. You have always respected the idea of home and happiness, and you find that your true purpose runs along these tracks.

And so, it's not as lofty as one would think; this 'true purpose' thing isn't about being a superhero but about being you in your truest form. This is how you want to live; you have no expectations to live up to other than the ones you place on yourself, and that's a good thing, Cancer. You have found your true purpose.

3. Libra

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Suddenly, it hits you: your true purpose, the reason you do what you do and the explanation as to why certain other things never worked for you. You've spent a long time trying to please other people by living up to their expectations for you, and none of it seems right. You are on the right track now, Libra.

Because of the Cancer Moon, you can tell the difference between your sense of happiness and someone else's. What this means is that while you have spent so much time trying to fulfill the needs of others to make them happy, you still have yet to discover where you fit in their dreams.

You've also started to feel as though you're missing out and that the clock is ticking. You have always felt certain things in your soul that need your attention. You are being called to your true purpose, which does not do with pleasing everyone around you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.