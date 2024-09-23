4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On September 24, 2024

It's Tuesday, September 24, and some of the zodiac signs are going to be receiving blessings from the universe. Astrologically, the universe is keeping up with us; that sense of September winding down is supported by the transit of Moon square Neptune, as Tuesday comes with a few questions that we'd like to have answers for.

The universe picks up on our need and grants us blessings at this time. Four zodiac signs will more than likely feel as though something that's been lingering in their mind is being tended to, finally. The gift of completion is made possible during Moon square Neptune, as the 'mental' aspect that comes with Neptune transits seems to be more at ease than usual. We are open for positivity and light, and we receive this on September 24, 2024.

1. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You are ready for something 'big' to happen in your life. And because you start the motion by merely thinking about it, the universe responds to your thoughts by letting you know that...what you wish for may take shape for you soon.

During the 'thought-filled' transit of Moon square Neptune, you'll notice that the universe seems to be working with you and feels kind of...blessed. It's as if you've touched on some kind of divine knowledge, and it's telling you to reach for the stars and make the most of what is now, which is only in thought form.

This day allows you to believe in yourself again, Cancer, and in your ability to make dreams come true. What goes on in your mind is outstanding, and you no longer want to sit with these ideas; you want to make something out of them, and Moon square Neptune supports your efforts.

2. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You certainly could go for a universal blessing, as you've needed help with a few ideas you've had brewing in your mind. What you're looking for on September 24, is clarity and during the transit of Moon square Neptune, you'll find that things start to make a lot of sense to you, which is quite relieving.

Moon square Neptune shows you that you can have it your way, which, of course, is a slippery slope. The squared aspect is the universe's warning: if you aren't true to yourself, you will pay. This is your blessing. This is how the universe gets you to understand what you've been thinking about.

The clarity you seek has something to do with whether or not you should participate in something you have no interest in. Well, there's your answer, and that's what Moon square Neptune is trying to tell you: Be yourself, don't do things you don't want to do, and trust that this authentic behavior is what's best for you, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

As it grows colder, you cannot help but become somewhat introspective. It's that time of the year, and while it's still not 'festive' season, it's definitely the right time to reconsider a few options in your life. You'll feel blessed by the universe because you'll have decided on something important by day's end.

This kind of clearheaded thinking is pretty common during the transit of the Moon square Neptune. This transit allows for the flow of information in the brain; we allow ourselves to process all the mucky thinking and refine it into something we can work with.

You'll see before you a choice that needs defining. Will you go on carry the weight of decisions left unmade, or will you make a final decision and give yourself the space to carry on? Moon square Neptune gives you the last nudge into positivity and liberation.

4. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You are definitely feeling the spirit of Autumn now, and while it might at first feel depressing, you're kind of in the mood for the end of the year. While we're still somewhat safe from the pumpkin spice brigade, you, personally, have questions about where you're going to end up.

There have been a few things in your life have left you feeling skittish; you don't know what your next move will be, and it makes you feel nervous. Don't worry, Pisces; it's all being taken care of right now, and you can trust in the idea that September 24, will bring you blessings from the universe.

You will have something to base your next move on, meaning that the past is no longer a part of your life. The blessing of clarity and free will brings you to a place where you DO know what you're going to do next, bringing you great peace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.