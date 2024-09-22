3 Zodiac Signs Find True Love On September 23, 2024

We're in luck this Monday, September 23! We are about to find our true loves, and astrology tells us that this is not only a happy day but a day that opens our eyes to possibilities and opportunities. We've got the Moon conjunct Jupiter transit upon us, which sweetens the deal for three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs will take well to the force that comes along with Moon conjunct Jupiter, allowing us to see people in a good light — and that's saying a lot, as most of us are just so shut down when it comes to making new acquaintances or seeking out new love. On September 23, we push our jaded habits aside, allowing for the flow of love.

Because we aren't prejudging everyone we meet, we end up allowing in the vibes of people we might not have met before. Because of the Moon conjunct Jupiter's power over us, we are able to allow a pathway for our true love to make itself known. This is the day we find our the one our heart desires.

Three zodiac signs find true love on September 23, 2024.

1. Aries

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes / Canva

You've come to know that if you are to meet someone special in this life, you're going to have to keep your mind open. Not everyone can live up to your expectations, and so, rather than lower those expectations, it might be a good idea if you can 'work' with them or compromise to a degree.

You want the perfect person to love and cherish, but since you're also a very bright and perceptive person, Aries, you've let your previous love lessons teach you the hard, cold facts about reality and love: nobody's perfect.

By releasing the need to draw to you the ultimate perfect specimen, you allow for the flow of positive energy. If you can know in your heart that by accepting a person 'as they are,' you might just open the doors to true love. True love comes to you as the person you expect least to fulfill the role.

2. Libra

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes / Canva

On this day, September 23, you not only bask in the glorious vibe that comes along with Libra season, but you get to see what Moon conjunct Jupiter does for you regarding your love life. You've been feeling like 'something's gotta give' where this person in your life is concerned, and you don't know that they're not the true love.

But! You have an idea of this lingering in your mind, and it's started to sprout as an irritating thought. If you aren't with your true love, then what are you doing? The thing is, during the Moon's conjunct Jupiter, you put yourself in a different situation, and that opens the gates to new visions of love.

This essentially means that by making the moves to see if there's someone else out there for you, you end up attracting that very person. You can find your true love on September 23 because you recognize that the person you are with is not the right one.

3. Pisces

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes / Canva

You don't think it's possible to find your true love, because you feel you already found them long ago. Even though that person is not with you anymore, you still can't seem to replace them, as if this would be an insult to their place in your life, Pisces.

Someone catches your eye, and because you've also got the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter to pump up the volume on love and romance, you'll see that it might be worthwhile to check out the new true love.

Yes, it's very possible, Pisces, and you can't shrug that off. Look, we've got this one life to live, so you might as well grab ahold of what's there for you and make the best of it. There's a true love on the runway right now, heading your way. What will you do? One life to live makes it enjoyable, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.