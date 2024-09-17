3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Specific Obstacles On September 18, 2024

September 18, 2024 provides us with a wonderful opportunity to overcome some very specific obstacles. Astrology has it that during the transit of Mercury opposite Saturn, we almost can't help but do this, as this particular transit has everything to do with seeing the big picture and knowing what to do about it.

That means that Mercury is here to make it happen quickly. In opposition to Saturn, what's happening quickly is that we see our options and don't want to opt in for the lesser. We want greatness and glory, and to get to this place, we have to be honest with ourselves about what impedes our progress.

Three zodiac signs will do that deep dive, and we will stare directly at those very specific obstacles. We see that if we don't overcome them, our only other choice is to stay in a rut. We opt for progress and movement on September 18, 2024. We won't let this obstacle stand in our way any longer.

Three zodiac signs overcome specific obstacles on September 18, 2024.

1. Taurus

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Mercury opposite Saturn shows you in very obvious ways that you need to do something about your life if you want it to go according to plan. You have great visions, and you can easily imagine yourself creating success everywhere you go, but before you do this, you must overcome that one obstacle.

You are in the right frame of mind to tackle this last piece of the puzzle. It's as if you've been waiting for the right time to announce itself, and while Mercury is opposite Saturn, you can't help but know that if you're going to start making huge changes, then it better start on this day.

Using the powers of Mercury opposite Saturn, you will see that you're not only on the right track, but you shouldn't return to the past ways of thinking. The obstacle represents past behavior, which you'll work on overcoming.

2. Leo

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

There's that one thing in your life that is so private that you never share your story with anyone, and by living this way, you don't allow for opinions or help. The idea of asking for help became a thing that now looks pretty positive to you, and it's about time, too, Leo.

Because you've got the Mercury opposite Saturn transit, you're being shown that all the help in the world is available to you, but that you will have to make the first move if you want to get past that one thing that you find so secretive. What Mercury opposite Saturn lets you know is that you aren't alone.

You can ask for help, Leo. It doesn't take anything away from you or put you in the position of being judged. You'll be OK, so don't worry about it. Mercury helps to make this short and sweet, and once you realize it's safe to ask for help, you'll find it's much easier next time.

3. Pisces

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You survey the area for obstacles to get to where you want to be. These obstacles are only something you can point out, and you will have to be very honest with yourself.

You must spot what holds you back, and you must overcome it. There's nothing more than this, Pisces. It's either forward momentum or staying stuck in a rut forever, and you know what's best for you. You tackle those personal issues so they never come up for you again.

Friends and family have offered their advice, and in the past, you generally walked away from this kind of thing. Yes, it's nice of them, but you weren't interested in the change they wanted to see in you. Now, you realize it's crucial and totally up to you to overcome this last hurdle. You will do it, Pisces. Do not worry

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.