3 Zodiac Signs With Lucky Horoscopes On September 16, 2024

If you're feeling like your horoscopes are lucky on September 16, 2024, you may want to believe in that luck all the more. Our astrology forecast reveals how this could very well be a day to remember. Dreams come true during the Moon trine Mars, and astrology tells us this is a very strong transit to get us from one place in our lives ... to the next.

There's a force that comes with Moon trine Mars, and obviously, it's the 'Mars' part, but it directs us in such a positive direction that we may feel downright invincible. For three zodiac signs, this is a day when we receive surprise news: something good is about to happen. Mars puts us right in the line of fire and no matter where we go or where we are, good news will seek us out and find us. When we see what happens today, we may consider this lucky action a dream come true.

Three zodiac signs with lucky horoscopes on September 16, 2024.

1. Gemini

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Well, that was lucky. That's what you'll be saying later in the evening as you witness a dream come true on this day, September 16, 2024. What you feel is luck is really you doing what you do, Gemini, and that means trying hard to make something happen.

The beauty of Moon trine Mars is in the idea that everything gets a little extra power going for it on this day, and that means if you put your energy and attention into something positive and productive, then it only makes sense that you'll receive something positive and productive in turn.

Mars energy fires up the idea that you can see completion, and a dream can come true if you stick with the original plan and see it through. So, your dream comes true because you really worked hard for this, and now ... it's yours, all yours. Nice going.

2. Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

The best way to look at September 16, is to think of it as the culmination of all you've put into it. What this means is that during Moon trine Mars, you stand to see a dream of yours manifest as reality, and the reason why it's taking place is because you made it so.

In a roundabout way, this is where you should be, where you've directed your life. You have not asked for the moon and the stars, merely your little patch of grass, and because of your humble approach to things of a desirous nature, you can have your desires met on this day.

You've made it easy for the universe to do its work, and you'll find that during Moon trine Mars, there's an interesting kind of harmony going on. You get to see a dream come true, but you are not jumping up and down for joy; you take it all in stride, knowing that this is a time for gratitude.

3. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

When your dream comes true on September 16, you might be so baffled as to why you're the lucky one that you might just bust out in laughter. Here's the thing: you've got Moon trine Mars smiling down upon you. You happen to do very well during strong Mars transits. This one allows you to receive something you've wanted for a while.

The truth behind the reason why you're going to see a dream come true, Sagittarius, is because ... why not? Yes, you've got the fiery influence of Mars, but all it does for you on this day is glide things into place. The transit makes it easier for you to make your dreams come true, and they do ... very easily and naturally.

That's why you hardly notice anything is happening, but by day's end, you'll feel like a million bucks. Throughout the day, you'll feel a slight buzz of joy, knowing that things really do get better and that dreams do come true if you've got the patience to wait ... and you have that patience, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.