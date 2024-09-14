Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On September 15, 2024

On September 15, 2024, two very powerful transits line up to help us get over the hard part. If we've been dealing with personal pain or a hardship that doesn't seem to cease, we can look to astrology for guidance, as this day brings us the helpful vibrations of the Moon trine Jupiter and Venus.

With both of these planets in trine formation with the Moon, we can already see that so much of what the three zodiac signs will experience on this day is about self-love and self-belief. Self-love comes from the Venus aspect, and belief is a gift from Jupiter. We will finally shake ourselves free from the hardship that has gripped us.

We may even know that we created the hardship or that we're not a victim, even though we might have thought we were at one point. We are now people living in the present. The past cannot stake its claim on us forever. And so, with the help of Moon trine Jupiter and Venus, three zodiac signs will see the end of a longstanding hardship. And good for us.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on September 15, 2024

1. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

You knew that sooner or later your hardship would come to an end, because heck, it certainly can't last forever, right? What you've got on your side on September 15 is the Moon trine Jupiter and Venus transit and it's going to show you that your hard work has not only paid off, but you no longer have to endure it.

And it's been a long journey, hasn't it, Aries? You have always stepped up when required, and you've sometimes wondered when all this hardship and toil would end, or if it ever would. It's like you have faith in the idea that everything works out in the long run, and yet, that long run sure has been long.

What's nice is that you get it, on this day. You get the fact that you had to go through all of what you've gone through because each event is a piece of the living puzzle that you are. And right now, that puzzle is complete and you can rest and relax. All is well in your world and you can feel it in your soul.

2. Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

There was a time not so long ago when you felt the weight of the world on your shoulders, Libra, and you did what you needed to do to support that weight. You also feel as though it's taken a toll on you and that if you were to maintain this defeatist attitude, you'd be done for.

Well, defeat is one thing and hardships come with such defeat, but they don't last forever, and you can safely say that on September 15, your hardships will be officially over. You've got this positive reinforcement in the form of Moon trine Jupiter and Venus, and it's here to guide you on a much lighter path.

What takes place on this day is that you realize that you are the one who got you through this mess and that you are still standing. All of this brings you to the conclusion that you are strong, driven, loving, and masterful. The hardships are now over, Libra; you needn't carry them any longer. You did it. You made it.

3. Aquarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

What occurs to you is that you're the one who has the power to change your life, and it's not going to come in a bottle or through the advice of a charlatan. You've endured hardship for years and have turned to others to heal you.

And yet, here you are, still feeling trapped. Because you want to heal in earnest, you send a message out to the universe, and in turn, the universe sends you the transit of Moon trine Jupiter and Venus, which you need to pay attention to if you want to surmise this hardship.

You'll catch on to the idea that you are the source for all your healing needs and that if you pay attention to your health rather than leave it to someone else, you can whip this thing. You are freed on this day because you finally understand that you can do it on your own, all by yourself. You are the power, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.